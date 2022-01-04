Naveen Soni is Lexus India President

Lexus India has announced the appointment of Mr. Naveen Soni as President, effective January 1st, 2022. A veteran automotive professional, Mr. Soni has over 29 years of experience in the industry across areas covering business development, marketing, sales, PR and CSR.

Mr. Soni joins at the helm of Lexus as it looks to expand its business in India with new products and services, while continuing to focus on increasing the footprints of electrified vehicles in India.

Speaking on the appointment as the President of Lexus India – Mr. Naveen Soni, said “I sincerely thank my predecessors for growing the Lexus brand in India to its current level. I am delighted to join the team and take the brand forward in its vision of crafting a better tomorrow. I believe that it is going to be an exciting journey in the dynamic and vibrant Indian luxury market, where luxury consumers are evolving to strongly adopt the concept of responsible luxury. This is where we see an opportunity for Lexus India to expand its operations through its portfolio of self-charging hybrid electric vehicles. I look forward to this role and to bringing many more amazing experiences to our discerning guests.”

Naveen Soni holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Master’s degree in Business Administration. In his illustrious career, he has held many important positions in various automotive companies. He was associated with Toyota Kirloskar Motors for over two decades before taking over as President of Lexus India.

In his earlier roles, Mr. Soni has been a forthright figure in the sustainability field. He held the position of Co-chair of the environment and sustainability panel of CII Karnataka for 2014-15 and 2015-16, Chairperson of the CSR Panel of SIAM for 2015-16, 2016-17 & 2017-18 & President of SAFE (Society for Automotive Fitness & Environment) Council of SIAM for 2017-18. He has also represented the CII Southern Region as Governing Council Member for the year 2018-19.

Mr. Soni’s passion for travel and exploration has taken him across the world. These myriad experiences have given him a nuanced understanding of luxury consumers globally. He is also an ardent yoga enthusiast – which he believes keeps him focused and grounded in all his endeavors.

Mr. P.B. Venugopal will be moving to a new leadership role at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, India while Mr. Mazakasu Yoshimura continues as the Chairman of Lexus India.