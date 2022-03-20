Mylab New Advanced Diagnostics Manufacturing Facility Coming Up At Visakhapatnam 

VISAKHAPATNAM: Mylab Discovery Solutions, India’s leading biotech company, today announced the opening of a new manufacturing facility at Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) in Visakhapatnam. The brand-new facility will utilize the latest technology to manufacture a wide range of high-quality molecular diagnostic products and increase the company's manufacturing capacity. Spread over 43,000 square feet, the facility will be set up to cater to the increasing demand for transformative molecular testing in India and across the world for early and accurate diagnosis.

Speaking on the occasion, Debarshi Dey, Director of Mylab Discovery Solutions, said, "This is a momentous occasion for us. Mylab is entering an exciting period of growth and we are committed to delivering innovative diagnostic solutions to people around the world. Expanding our manufacturing footprint enables us to strengthen indigenous production capacity and continue to produce the diagnostic kits of tomorrow. We are pleased to join forces with AMTZ to develop new diagnostics to better serve patients and address health challenges across the globe."

Dr Jitendra Sharma, Managing Director & CEO, Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone said, “Mylab has been a game-changer in the field of diagnostics and has been at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19. The addition of Mylab’s facility further reinforces AMTZ’s pioneering position as an ecosystem that supports new innovations in healthcare and boost manufacturing of home-grown diagnostic solutions.”

The new manufacturing facility is under construction and will officially start operations from June 2022 after receiving the necessary approvals. The new facility will increase the existing production capacity to 500,000 per day, and create new jobs for skilled workers who will use advanced technology to produce life-changing diagnostics and therapeutics to make life better for people around the world.

