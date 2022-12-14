My Entrepreneurial Journey From Movies to Start-ups: Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty – Our journey with Horses Stable has been phenomenal, because we have had the opportunity to give quite a few startups a great beginning with an 80% success rate with our show with Mahavir and others constantly supporting the young startups.

Mahavir – Comparing your journey and struggles with the startups here today, and how did you deal with it and how should the startups deal with them?

Suniel – My journey has been crazy because I knew nothing about films, being a south Indian boy with a bombayya Hindi accent. I’ve never dreamt of becoming an actor, I was an avid martial artist, I was very good at what I did. I trained in the traditional form of martial arts - the Japanese style. Seeing me, a producer offered me a film and I said One Life to Live, lets give it a shot. I was a catering student when I got my first break. Balwan wasn’t my first film; it was my first released film. My first film was called arzoo, with versatile actors. After completing the film, there was a problem between the producer and the director after completing 99% of the film. Initially, I was very upset but I told myself, “That’s my training ground, what do I do after this?” Fortunately, the word got out that this boy is damn good at acting. Which means, if your product is good, you know for a fact that this is what the eventual valuation of your company is going to be thanks to your product. Product. product, team. team. You've got to have people who know what they do very well. I have people who their craft and are well verse with it.

Dad wanted me to show me the real world. Cash flow is something you want to believe in. Nowadays everybody is looking at the valuation, and the destination but what about the journey at every step that is when tough masters need to come in. You've got to take it step by step.

Mahavir - what according to you works in the B2C ecosystem?

Suniel - There has to be problem you're solving, that's the opportunity you have. AT the same time, we should not be talking about the product, it should be about the content around it, at the end , the customer should come back to it. Unless and until you learn how to keep you customers engaged, it doesn't work. In the world of social media, it is easier to spread the word