Muthoot Finance Builds Seminar Hall at Thanisandra Government High School as Homage to Former Chairman

Bangalore: Muthoot Finance, India’s largest gold loan NBFC company paid homage to their former Chairman Shri. M. G. George Muthoot contributed to building a seminar hall at the Government High School, Thanisandra in Bangalore. An event was held to hand over the keys of the hall to the Principal of the school, Smt. Rajeshwari D along with Block Education Officer, D Hanumantharaya. It was inaugurated by Shri. George Muthoot Alexander, Deputy Managing Director, The Muthoot Group on 14th March 2022.

With over 1000 students, Muthoot Finance aims to facilitate the growth of the students at the school, as well as contribute towards the betterment of the educational institute. Around Rs. 20 Lakhs were spent on this project. The event held at the school was commenced with a tree-planting ceremony followed by the presidential address by Shri. George Muthoot Alexander.

Speaking on the CSR initiative, Shri. George Muthoot Alexander- Deputy Managing Director, The Muthoot Group of Companies said - “As a part of our month-long CSR initiatives, and to aid the growth of government schools and education in India, we had decided to construct the M G George Muthoot Memorial Hall in Government High School, Thanisandra. This will help all students of the school to prosper and grow, especially the impoverished and the ones coming from marginalized backgrounds. This will further encourage them and motivate them to work hard. Our former Chairman Shri. M. G. George Muthoot was a visionary leader whose philanthropic pursuits continue to comfort the lives of countless people in education, healthcare, and finance across various sections of society. He believed in the power of education and in uplifting the underserved, which has formed our ethos, here at Muthoot.”

With the remembrance day of Shri. M. G. George Muthoot, Muthoot Finance had initiated a month-long trial of CSR initiatives all across India, aimed at addressing the needs of the underprivileged. Aspiring to touch the lives of over 10, 000 people, these initiatives include housing for the underprivileged (under the flagship Muthoot Aashiyana Housing Project), support for differently-abled people (under the patronage of Snehasancharini Project), providing healthcare facilities, scholarships to deprived and deserving students, sustainable livelihood support to migrant laborers and contributing towards the Swachh Bharat Mission.

