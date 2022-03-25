Mumkins Launches Baisakhi, Gudi Padwa, and Wedding Collection

New Delhi: Mumkins, India’s most loved kid's wear brand which focuses on transforming the toddler’s look substantially today announced the launch of the new collection on the wedding and festive occasion of Baisakhi and Gudi Padwa. This festive and wedding season collection focuses on bright colours, prints, and fine clothing material that is comfortable for the kids. Mumkins’ Baisakhi, Gudi Padwa, and wedding collections are for kids across age groups starting from 3 months to 15 years.

This festive and wedding collection has ethnic as well as western dresses for both boys and girls. The pocket-friendly collection is specially designed keeping in mind the latest fashion trends without compromising on the quality of the fabric used to design the dresses. This collection includes a wide range of frocks, kurta sets, and lehenga choli sets.

Commenting on the launch Mr. Naveen Nebhnani, CEO, Mumkins said, “We are elated to launch our new festive collection on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi, Gudi Padwa, and wedding collection. Our collection is inspired by the latest fashion trends and is affordable for all parents. We really hope that our customers like this collection and make it a huge success.”

Mumkins’ Baisakhi, Gudi Padwa, and all types of wedding and festive collections are exclusively available at all its 40 stores across the country and online at mumkins website The brand’s vision is to become a well-organized sector in the kids’ wear industry offering quality products of the latest fashion and trends. Its collection of traditional clothing and indo-western wear has been loved by lakhs of customers and is known for the hottest selling collection of all time!