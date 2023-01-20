Multi-Modal Transit App, Tummoc Reaches 2 Million Downloads

Tummoc, India’s first patented Multi-Modal Public Transport App has grown tremendously over time and recently crossed a whopping 2 million user downloads on Google Play Store and Apple Store. The app achieved it within 2 years of its launch and is set to constantly increase even further.

Launched in January 2021, Tummoc is the answer to the hassle of regular transportation options and the struggle to find reasonably priced short-term rides. Currently operational in a total of 17 cities, the app has received 4.5 stars rating on Google Play Store and comes among top transit apps in India. It has become a go-to instant commute platform among users due to its user-friendly features and witnessed a rise of 15% users in the past quarter.

Delighted with the massive performance of the app, Hiranmay Mallick, Co-founder & CEO, Tummoc said, “It is motivating to see the love and support the app is receiving from users. I want to thank our customers for helping us reach two million downloads. Our team has done a remarkable task of building this user-friendly commute platform and relentlessly working to provide users with the best customer experience.”

With a commuter-first approach, the app has already been offering ways to reach out to support teams via email, phone calls and chatbot. India’s pioneer in smart, cashless commute, Tummoc addresses end-to-end connectivity problems and offers efficient commute solutions all the while creating employment opportunities and encouraging green commutes.

Tummoc has also collaborated with Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), to resolve the city’s daily public transport concerns via digital bus pass options. This feature allows passengers to buy BMTC bus passes via the app. It minimises the pass booking troubles for BMTC & customers and removes the dependency on physical cash.

