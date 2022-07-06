Multi Modal Transit App Tummoc Launches Flexi Pass for Hassle Free Travel

Tummoc, India’s only patented multi-modal public transit app has introduced BMTC's Flexi Passes online, offering users more flexibility on a daily commute by maximising the benefits of booking tickets online, which is first of its kind, in the industry so far.

Flexi Pass provides flexibility to the buyers. They can avail passes anytime in the month. It is not necessary that they need to take it at the start of the month. It will be a monthly pass rotation. Tummoc’s all monthly passes are now Flexi, making it convenient for the users.

“We are happy to announce a new feature on our application taking us closer to the advanced technology ecosystem. It will also save money for commuters as they don't have to spend it on individual tickets every day. Our aim is to make public transit efficient, green and reliable in order to drive economic growth in the society”, said Hiranmay Mallick, Co-Founder and CEO of Tummoc.

Travellers have to download the Tummoc app from Google Play Store or Apple Store and make sure to choose monthly passes because only those are FLEXI as of now. The rest shall be made flexi soon.

Tummoc’s pass booking feature which was launched in partnership with BMTC earlier this year is performing well in the market. Their only patented technology is the system and the process for multi-modal trip planning and first & last-mile connectivity. They are also expanding geographically and will be going live with additional 15 new locations by the end of year 2022.