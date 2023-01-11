MP Motorsport is Hyderabad Blackbirds Title Partner For 2023

Indian motorsport team Hyderabad Blackbirds (HBB) has teamed up with MP Motorsport to become their title partner for the 2023 season of the Formula Middle East Championship (FRMEC) certified by FIA. The team will compete in this championship with 4 cars, with 3 Hyderabad Blackbirds cars powered by MP.

MP Motorsport are the winners of the 2022 FIA Formula 2 Team and Drivers’ Championship, with their Brazilian driver Felipe Drugovich becoming a reserve driver for the Aston Martin F1 Team. The Dutch squad successfully operates in championships such as Spanish Formula 4, Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine, FIA Formula 3 and FIA Formula 2 and recently announced their participation in the all-women category F1 Academy.

Hyderabad Blackbirds finished runners-up in the team’s championship of the inaugural Indian Racing League (IRL) season, which finished its final round on 11 December at India's first and only FIA Grade 2 street track, with HBB driver Akhil Rabindra winning the Drivers' Championship. The track is also provisionally slated to host one round of the FIA Formula E Championship in 2023.

HBB Team Principal Karthik Selvaraj is proud of this new chapter in his team expansion plans outside of India, ensuring there is a clear path for progression for young Indian drivers. Karthik said: “This is a fantastic platform and we are confident that this partnership will provide a pathway for Indian youngsters who compete in IRL in the future.”

Sander Dorsman, MP Motorsport Team Manager: “We are delighted with this first step of our association with the Indian Racing League and look forward to a successful FRMEC season that will establish the relationship to blend into other formats in the future."

