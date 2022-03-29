Moveworks Opens First Office In India To Strengthen Its Leadership In Conversational AI

Bengaluru -- Moveworks, the AI platform that automates support at work, today announced the opening of its first location outside the United States. The new office, located in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India, will serve as its second headquarters, where team members will perform groundbreaking research and development, establish strategic partnerships, and rise into senior leadership roles.

Founded in 2016, Moveworks is one of the fastest-growing AI companies in history, having raised $315 million in funding to date. Its platform is powered by the latest techniques in natural language understanding (NLU), conversational AI, semantic search, and Collective Learning, which combine to automatically resolve issues in the workplace. Whether employees need IT support, HR service, or a map of the new office, they can describe any issue to Moveworks to get the most relevant solution in seconds — without any manual intervention.

“Moveworks is a rare opportunity for engineers: we’re applying the bleeding edge of machine learning to help millions of people stay productive,” said Mihir Gore, Moveworks’ Director of Engineering and India Site Leader. “Our India team is making our platform even more powerful by building deep integrations with other systems, and by providing customers with total visibility over their employee experience. Ultimately, we’ll give every employee the support they need — the moment they need it.”

The company’s expansion into India continues a year of rapid growth for the business. In 2021, both its revenue and its team size more than doubled; it now has more than 500 employees around the world. Moveworks also reached several milestones, including:

● March 2021: Expanded its platform to resolve HR, finance, and facilities issues

● April 2021: Recognized in the Forbes AI 50 list for the third consecutive year

● June 2021: Raised a $200 million Series C round — at a $2.1 billion valuation

● September 2021: Opened its major office location in Austin

● October 2021: Introduced the first multilingual AI platform for the enterprise

● January 2022: Named the #1 Best Place to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area by Built In

● March 2022: Announced its new Go-To-Market Team in Europe

Moveworks is hiring aggressively in India — it plans to double the size of its team in the next six months, with a focus on roles in research and development (R&D) as well as general and administration (G&A). As the #1 Best Place to Work in Silicon Valley and the #12 Best Startup Employer in America, the company has brought its award-winning culture and benefits to Bengaluru. Interested in solving complex business challenges with AI? Come join us! Apply at moveworks.com/careers.