Most Respected Indian Industrialist of the Year Award For Nadir Godrej

Bangalore: Mr. Nadir Godrej was presented with the ’Most Respected Indian Industrialist of the Year’ Award by Hurun India for significantly contributing to the country’s growth by presenting innovative products and solutions to India through the business.

Hurun India's annual 'Most Respected Entrepreneurs Dinner' was curated to be an evening celebrating a confluence of ideas of like-minded entrepreneurs and leaders from across generations and seasons in Indian business. Journeys and contributions to India Inc by some of India's leading entrepreneurs were celebrated and brought to light through the awards ceremony.

Mr. Godrej expressed his appreciation for this recognition and said, “It is indeed an honor to receive this prestigious award from Hurun India. I believe we at Godrej are privileged to be a part of our country’s growth journey by being able to serve our nation through our innovative products and solutions. From providing agri-solutions to protecting the nation from vector-borne diseases or providing sustainable living, the Group’s various businesses have constantly aligned themselves to India’s aspirations. Our work over decades expresses our undying commitment to India and we shall continue with our endeavour to keep on transforming into something new to help bring out the best for our Nation. I wish to thank our 750 million plus consumers in India, our colleagues at Godrej, and Hurun India for this recognition”