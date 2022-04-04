More people are opting to shop on Meesho this wedding season

Bangalore: Wedding shopping is always an enjoyable experience, whether you’re the bride, close family or a guest. In India, traditions may differ across regions, but the significance a wedding outfit holds to a wedding ceremony is uniform across cultures.

Nowadays, wedding shopping is largely driven by e-commerce due to the wide range of options available and the convenience of shopping from the comfort of their homes. People prefer online shopping since it offers the opportunity to shop 24/7 along with great offers and prices.

Meesho, the fastest growing e-commerce app in India, has witnessed a considerable rise in the sales of both men and women’s ethnic wear such as Sarees, Lehenga Cholis, Kurta Sets, Ethnic Gowns, Sherwanis and Ethnic Jackets during the months of January, February and March, due to the onset of the festive and wedding season. During this period, demand for kids ethnic apparel also saw a rise with Lehenga Cholis, Kurta Sets and Ethnic Gowns emerging as the top selling items in 2021. Preferred fabrics include Silk, Rayon, Cotton, Poly Silk and Net. Popular colors include pink, blue, red and black.

There has also been an increase in the sale of sarees leading up to the wedding season. Notably, there has been an uptake in saree orders from July 2020 with a considerable increase in sales around the wedding season beginning October since the past 2 years. Meesho saw a 3X growth in the sale of sarees since October.

Customers from Karnataka prefer party wear, traditional, celebrity inspired and wedding wear sarees in fabrics like Georgette, Cotton Silk, Banarasi Silk, Satin and Chanderi Cotton. They also prefer to experiment with prints, woven zari, woven design, embroidered and embellished patterns. The most popular colors in the state include multicolor, green, pink, blue, and yellow.

To complement these stunning drapes, the purchase of ethnic jewelry has seen a visible uptick on Meesho. Top selling items include Jewelry sets, mangalsutras, necklaces, and chains. Interestingly, we received the highest orders for ethnic jewelry from tier 4 cities in 2021.

Today, customers are digitally-savvy and are increasingly veering towards e-commerce as a safe means to shop for their needs.