Moneyboxx Finance Appoints Vikas Bansal As Chief Risk Officer To Drive Tech-Led Underwriting, AI And Risk Analytics

New Delhi: Moneyboxx Finance Limited (Moneyboxx), a BSE-listed NBFC which provides small-ticket business loans to micro and small enterprises in Tier-III towns & below places, today announced the appointment of Mr. Vikas Bansal as Chief Risk Officer from Feb 2022. Mr. Bansal served as National Credit Manager – Emerging Business and Digital Lending in his previous role at TATA Capital.

He brings with him over 20 years of rich experience in the financial services industry, including over 15 years at TATA Capital where he was instrumental in building a high-quality portfolio across emerging businesses, supply chains, equipment finance, and mid-market. Vikas’s areas of expertise include credit underwriting, risk assessment, portfolio management, strategic planning, and digital lending across the Retail and MSME space.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Mayur Modi, Co-founder, Moneyboxx Finance Ltd said, “In addition to continuous investments in technology, we have built a strong team and are excited to onboard Mr. Vikas Bansal as Chief Risk Officer. We have a robust and highly scalable business model which is powered by entirely digital process and risk analytics and have solid branch unit economics with negligible Capex and reasonable operating costs. Vikas brings with him over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, and he will be instrumental in further driving our tech-driven underwriting, AI and analytics initiatives.”, he added.

Vikas Bansal, Chief Risk Officer, Moneyboxx added, “MSME sector is a major contributor to the socio-economic development of the country and would be a key driver to achieve the $5 trillion mark for Indian economy. This under-served sector has immense potential which can be unlocked through innovations in technology, data analytics, and risk assessment. Moneyboxx Finance Limited commenced its journey with a mission to provide easy, cost efficient and technology driven financing solutions to micro-enterprises, creating a positive impact not only on an enterprise but the ecosystem around it. I am excited to join them in this journey and look forward to building robust, dynamic Credit Underwriting & Risk Assessment systems to bring operational excellence backed by technology & data analytics.”