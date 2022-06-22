Moët Hennessy India In Collaboration With The Soul Company & Dram Attic Brings Hanky Panky All The Way From Mexico City!

Moët Hennessy India, a division of the French conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, is delighted to bring a celebrated bar to the Indian market - the world’s number 12 bar in The Worlds 50 Best Bars 2021 – Hanky Panky, in collaboration with The Soul Company & Dram Attic. The Mexican bar is all set to elevate the cocktail game in the country through curated events hosted by maestro bar manager and mixologist, Gina Barbachano. The events are slated to be an eye-popping extravaganza, showcasing the nuances of creating unique and eclectic cocktails showcasing the craftsmanship of Belvedere, Hennessy, Glenmorangie and Ardbeg.

Hanky Panky, a one-of-a-kind Cocktail Bar is a members-only establishment dedicated to leading and setting the standard of quality service and cocktails in Mexico City’s burgeoning craft cocktail market. Currently situated in La Juárez, one of Mexico’s most emblematic neighbourhoods, Gina will be showcasing her delicious and jaw dropping cocktails in India for the first time ever.

Gina has her sleeves rolled up and is all set to concoct some delish, lip-smacking cocktails and serve them in her fascinating, signature style. The guests will also be introduced to Gina’s many cocktailing talents - a dazzling bottle flipping showcase, cocktail shaking show and so much more. Four Mexican cocktails that Gina will be crafting with the versatile spirits of Moët Hennessy’ India would be:

Catrina with Belvedere Vodka

Cuca with Hennessy VS

Adelita with Ardbeg

Chapulin Colorado with Glenmorangie the Original

Speaking on the bar takeover Smriti Sekhsaria, Marketing Head, Moët Hennessy India said, “At Moët Hennessy India we are constantly innovating to create engaging experiences for consumers and to replicate global experiences in India. We want to combine the power of Gina’s knowledge and flavour chemistry with the craftmanship of Moët Hennessy spirits, to bring an unparalleled sensory and visual experience for our consumers at these exclusive events.”

Priyanka Blah, Academy Chair for 50 best bars & Founder of The Dram Attic says, “It’s a great time for Indian bars with nearly half a dozen Indian bars featuring on coveted global lists by the World’s 50 Best in recent times, and being able to create an environment for patrons of these bars to experience the best of global bars is a great way to keep the culture and energy moving forward”

“We are stoked to host Hanky Panky across a two city hop between Bengaluru and New Delhi in what we believe will be a transformative experience for the country’s burgeoning cocktail aficionados and for the trade at large too. This will be a truly soulful experience we are thrilled to curate along with the constant and strong support by Moët Hennessy and The Dram Attic.” said Somanna Muthanna, Co-founder & CEO, The Soul Company.

The bar takeovers will be happening at Copitas, Bangalore (No.44 in Asia’s 50 best Bars) on 24th June 2022 and at Home, Delhi (No.30 in Asia’s 50 best Bars) on 26th June 2022. Gina will be stirring up signature cocktails from Hanky Panky with Moët Hennessy’ marquee brands - Belvedere, Hennessy, Glenmorangie and Ardbeg.