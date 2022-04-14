Mitsubishi Electric India strengthens its Sustainability Activities in Pune

Pune: Mitsubishi Electric, a leading electric and electronic equipment company keeps up with its aim of creating a sustainable society for all by continuing its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives in Pune.

The CSR Strategy of the company is aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Government of India’s initiatives. The initiatives have been categorized under Skill Development, Good Health and Well-Being, Community Development and Climate Action. In Pune, as a part of its Community Development Program, Mitsubishi Electric India has donated and installed Air-Conditioning at Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital a Government Hospital located in Pune. The company installed Air Conditioners in the Blood Storage Lab, Blood Bank, Plasma Donation Lab and the Sonography Room of the hospital.

The purpose of this community development program is to support the infrastructure of the hospital, by providing a comfortable environment for easy medical test sample storage and better treatment facilities for the patients of the hospital. This CSR initiative by the company will go a long way in providing better healthcare facilities for the weaker sections of society. The launch activity at the hospital was done by Mr Tomohiro Yoshida, Director of FAID Division, Mitsubishi Electric India Pvt. Ltd.

Speaking about the need for strengthening healthcare infrastructure, Mr Tomohiro Yoshida, Director of FAID Division, Mitsubishi Electric India Pvt. Ltd. while addressing the occasion said, “During the COVID-19 outbreak Pune was affected with a high number of cases. This experience taught us the importance of strengthening the healthcare system. Installation of Air Conditioners promotes a sustainable and comfortable environment that helps to improve the health infrastructures. We have also supported MIDC in providing Oxygen Tankers to the Maharashtra Government, which in turn supplied much-needed oxygen supply to all the areas of the state”.

The Purpose of Mitsubishi Electric India’s CSR Initiative is to support and enhance the social infrastructure of the society. The company has been actively organizing CSR Activities in Pune to support the areas of education, clean drinking water & sanitation, healthcare and afforestation etc. aimed at a better future.