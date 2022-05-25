Mirae Asset Foundation wins CSR Health Impact Award

Mumbai: Mirae Asset Foundation (MAF), the CSR arm of the Mirae Asset’s businesses in India has won the prestigious Gold Award under the category of CSR Covid Protection Project - CSR Health Impact Award, awarded by the IHW Integrated Health & Well-being Council. The award is in recognition for the commendable work by the Foundation to fight Covid-19 through key projects for free covid vaccination drive and for donating hi tech covid testing equipment to Testing Institutes.

The 6th edition of the CSR Health Impact Awards identified the best CSR projects and practices in the areas of health, hygiene & environment through a validated process and recognise and reward new approaches, innovation, methods, techniques with the potential for scaling up with larger impact benefiting communities and shaping the health of the planet.

The awards were presented by Shri Ramdas Athavale, Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment, and Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, at a ceremony held in New Delhi on 19th May, 2022.

Accepting the award, Mr Ritesh Patel, Director Mirae Asset Foundation said, “This award is a testimony of the self-less contribution and on-the ground hard work put in by Mirae Asset Foundation through the difficult times of the pandemic. When vaccine accessibility was a challenge at the peak of the pandemic, the Foundation immunized 15,000+ citizens in Mumbai and also donated hi-tech equipment to Testing Institutes to speed up their testing capabilities. We are thankful to the IHW Council and its jury members who recognized our efforts and awarded us with the Gold award in the CSR Covid Protection Project category”.

Mirae Asset Foundation has also recently launched its Educational Infrastructure Support Programme wherein NGOs/Institutions working in education sector who needs physical infrastructure funding support in 21+ cities PAN India, can be selectively awarded grant up to Rs.5 lakhs, the application deadline for which is ending on 31st May, 2022. This is apart from the 550+ scholarships awarded by the Foundation so far, on need cum merit basis for pursuing primary & higher education