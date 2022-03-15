Milann Fertility & Birthing Hospitals, Cycool & Spokes Women Organises One of its Kind Cycling Event

Bengaluru: Milann Fertility & Birthing Hospitals, in association with Cycool, India’s 1st cycling platform, and Spokes Women, the largest women riders’ community in Bengaluru, organised the Cycool Treasure Hunt, a one-of-a-kind cycling event on Sunday, March 13th, 2022 in the city. The Cyclothon, in the form of a treasure hunt challenge, was aimed at celebrating the magic of women around International Women’s Week. Proceeds from this initiative were donated two-fold to the Jeevarathni Foundation.

The Cycool Treasure Hunt, which was flagged at Kormangala Club, rallied across various locations in the city, starting from Church Street to UB City to Freedom Park, then Gandhi Bhavan to the National Art Gallery, and then culminating back to Koramangala Club, covering a distance of around 30kms. The event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of 200 members, including the elderly, youngsters, and kids from all walks of life.

Mr Prashant S Desai, COO – Milann Fertility & Birthing Hospitals, said, "Milann has always been at the forefront of understanding the needs of women, encouraging and advocating healthy lifestyles for their overall development. Cycool Treasure Hunt is one such initiative to lift the social and economic plight of kids from the weaker sections by providing them with holistic support and opportunities for personal growth. We would like to congratulate all the participants and also thank and extend our appreciation to Cycool and Spokes Women for hosting this event to raise funds for the Jeevarathni Foundation."

All the participants were gratified with a Cycool bag loaded with goodies and discount vouchers along with Milann’s free health check-up card and amplify’s energy drinks. The winning team members were awarded Milann’s free gynaecological health check-up worth Rs. 4000, freecycling accessories from FreeWheeling, merchandise by Hyve Group, and eyewear from Carrera. Free COVID vaccinations were also given to the participants post-event by Milann.