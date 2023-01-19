Microsoft To Expand Their Data Center Investment In Hyderabad

The Government of Telangana is pleased to learn that Microsoft will expand their Data Center investment in Hyderabad, Telangana. The upcoming projects were discussed at the Microsoft Cafe at Davos in the presence of the Hon’ble Minister for IT, Industries and MA&UD, Shri K.T. Rama Rao, and the Principal Secretary for ITE&C, and Industries and Commerce Departments, Shri Jayesh Ranjan IAS for Telangana, and Mr. Ahmed Mazhar, President, Asia, for Microsoft.

In a testament to Telangana’ and Microsoft’s commitment to help each other grow, Microsoft announced its first captive data center investment of three campuses early in 2022. While the earlier investment commitment entailed three data centers in Hyderabad, each with an IT capacity of at least 100 MW, they now target to reach 6 total data centers in Telangana with each data center serving 100 MW of IT load on average. These data centers form an integral part of Microsoft’s goal of strengthening its cloud infrastructure to serve Azure’s customers in India and worldwide. All 6 Data Centers are estimated to be deployed phase-wise in the next 10-15 years.

Telangana has earlier signed an MoU with Microsoft to enable several beneficial activities such as skilling, internship programs, and cloud adoption. As part of Telangana’s cloud adoption, Telangana is working with Microsoft Azure and others to ensure citizen services have the best of infrastructure as part of its tech stack.

On this occasion, the Hon’ble Minister for IT, MA&UD, and Industries, Sri K. T. Rama Rao said: “Microsoft and Hyderabad have had a very long-term mutually beneficial relationship and I am very happy to learn that Microsoft will expand in Telangana with such huge digital infrastructure projects. I look forward to seeing Microsoft continue to grow in the state.”

Mr. Ahmed Mazhari, President, Asia, Microsoft Incorporated, said: “Hyderabad, Telangana is one of our most important markets across the world and we will continue to invest in the city. The data center projects we will deploy in Telangana are the some of the fully owned Data Center projects in India by Microsoft. Apart from Data Centers, we will work with the Government to identify special projects and support them in implementing them.”

