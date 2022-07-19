MG Motor Upskills Chauffeurs Through Saarthi Program

Hyderabad: Under the MG Saarthi program, MG trained and upskilled the chauffeurs of MG customers. This program familiarizes the chauffeurs with advanced technologies in MG cars offered under the CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared and Electric) vision. They are taught about the latest developments in safe vehicle operations. In a ceremony organized in Hyderabad, Sri K. Papa Rao, State Deputy Transport Commissioner graced the event and felicitated the participants.

So far, MG has completed the upskilling of around 1500 chauffeurs under the MG Saarthi Program in the South region. The customers can sign up their chauffeurs for training at the nearest dealership free of cost.

As the introduction of electric and connected vehicles has changed the face of the Indian auto industry, it is paramount that drivers fully understand the features and benefits to take complete advantage of the next-gen technology.