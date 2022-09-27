MetroRide Onboards Omesh Sharma as Consultant Chief Financial Officer

MetroRide, the leading mobility tech company announced the appointment of Omesh Sharma as Consultant Chief Financial Officer. The strategic addition to the leadership team is a critical part of the company’s growth strategy. Omesh is highly skilled in scaling disruptive growth business and has adeptly maneuvered several merger and acquisition deals. Furthermore, Omesh has rich experience in raising debt and equity capital, along with filing of IPOs and reverse IPOs.

Speaking on Omesh’s onboarding, Girish Nagpal, CEO, Co-Founder MetroRide said, “We are excited to have Omesh Sharma as a part of our Management team. We are confident he will contribute immensely for MetroRide’s next phase of growth. We will be relying on Omesh’s expertise in supporting our aggressive plans as we launch our operations across the country & in the US.”

Kaaman Agarwal, CTO, Co-Founder MetroRide further added, “I am glad Omesh joined us and I look forward to working together to building a robust team as we scale in India & globally. His financial acumen as well as global exposure adds great value to the core team.

Omesh Sharma, Consultant, Chief Financial Officer comments, “Metroride is one of the most exciting companies in the mobility space and I am thrilled to join the team and look forward to ride the crest with them. I am confident of striking strategic alliances with financial institutions in our quest for development.”

MetroRide is the 1st all-electric ride hailing platform in the country which promotes public transport. MetroRide is on a mission to make daily commute affordable, seamless and sustainable. This multi-modal platform makes public transport accessible by solving first and last-mile connectivity issues and making customers' end-to-end journeys seamless.

Unlike other ride-hailing companies, MetroRide collaborates with public transit agencies like metro and suburban trains by bringing multimodal ticketing on the same app. Their focus is on making public transport accessible to common people. The mobility-as-a-service market size was valued at $128 billion in 2021, and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.8% during 2021–2030 as per the P&S Intelligence Report. In India alone, over 800 crore rides are completed by daily commuters on metro and suburban trains every year. MetroRide is focused on catering to these customers for whom affordability and minimal wait times are the two most critical needs as per the consumer survey done by the company. MetroRide reduced commuter waiting time by over 80% and average ride tariff by over 50% compared to the industry averages. The company is backed by leading angel investors from Silicon Valley & India; has a collaboration with WRI & is supported by UK Charity Shell Foundation.