MetroRide India Wins Quarter-finals of 14th Annual Global Automotive & Mobility Innovation Challenge (GAMIC) Competition 2022

MetroRide, India’s first AI-driven electric mobility platform has been selected as one of the finalists of the Global Automotive & Mobility Innovation Challenge (GAMIC) of 2022. Out of the 1500+ Global Automotive Start-Ups and Mobility Companies that participated, MetroRide is the only Startup from India to have made it to the list.

GAMIC is an annual competition for early-stage automotive and mobility companies with new technologies. It was created to identify innovative companies, cultivate new technologies and solutions, and hasten their adoption into the automotive industry. GAMIC Quarterfinals took place on 6th December 2021 and the winners were announced in the first week of February 2022. The semi-finals will be held on the 24th of February 2022 followed by the finals at the TCF Center, in Detroit, Michigan, USA in conjunction with SAE.

GAMIC provides over $300,000 of services and cash awards to its award winners. GAMIC award winners and finalists have gone on to reach licensing, strategic partnership, or research agreements; execute business awards and enter production; and, in most cases, raise millions in investment capital.

On the achievement, Girish Nagpal, CEO, and Co-founder of MetroRide said, “We are thrilled to be in the Semi-finals of such a prestigious award. It is a great honour for us at MetroRide to get recognized and honoured on an international platform like GAMIC. This gives us access to a coveted network of industry experts & ecosystem partners which will be a huge advantage for our global expansion.”

Kaaman Agarwal, CTO, and Co-founder of MetroRide added, “We are ecstatic and honoured to be one of the top 21 businesses across the globe nominated for GAMIC. MetroRide is the only brand from India that has been selected and winning this would put our brand on the global map. We are looking forward to that.”

MetroRide had closed their seed investment round last year from marquee investors from USA & India. They are soon closing their Pre-series A round which will fuel their growth in India as well as embark on their entry into the US market. The solution addresses a huge issue of Urban mobility & has been working closely with various Metro corporations to address the last-mile challenge. It also aims to bolster the EV adoption landscape with its exclusive electric vehicle strategy.