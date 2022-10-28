MetroRide Expands its Footprint in Hyderabad

Hyderabad – MetroRide, a leading mobility tech company has extended its services to the entire West Hyderabad and now serves Hitec City Metro, Durgam Cheruvu & Raidurg Metro Station in the west cluster. Along with this expansion, the e-mobility platform has also launched its electric 2-wheeler services.

MetroRide is the 1st all-electric 3 & 2-wheeler mobility service in the country promoting public transport. India’s first AI-enabled electric ride-hailing platform, MetroRide is on a mission to make daily commute affordable, seamless and sustainable. This multi-modal platform makes public transport accessible by solving first and last-mile connectivity issues and making customers' end-to-end journeys seamless.

The company has signed an MoU with HMRL to solve the first and last mile connectivity issue which is a big challenge for daily commuters. MetroRide is looking forward to onboard women drivers and are seeking partners for their 3 & 2-wheeler taxi services. The e-mobility platform is overwhelmed with requests from major metro services for collaboration as their service has direct impact on metro passengers.

Speaking on the launch, Girish Nagpal, CEO, Co-Founder MetroRide said, “We are excited to see the response from daily commuters in Hyderabad. With this expansion we will get the opportunity to serve more commuters and will be well on our way of achieving our target of around 1 million customers in Hyderabad. The launch of our EV 2-wheeler service in Hyderabad is another vital solution to make commute easy and accessible for our customers.”

Kaaman Agarwal, CTO, Co-Founder MetroRide further added, “By extending our services, we are also looking at our AI model to help us reach our target. We hope to solve the challenges that daily metro consumers face by solving connectivity issues. “

Unlike other ride-hailing companies, MetroRide collaborates with public transit agencies like metro and suburban trains by bringing multimodal ticketing on the same app. Their focus is on making public transport accessible to common people. The mobility-as-a-service market size was valued at $128 billion in 2021, and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.8% during 2021–2030 as per the P&S Intelligence Report. In India alone, over 800 crore rides are completed by daily commuters on metro and suburban trains every year. MetroRide is focused on catering to these customers for whom affordability and minimal wait times are the two most critical needs as per the consumer survey done by the company. MetroRide reduced commuter waiting time by over 80% and average ride tariff by over 50% compared to the industry averages. The company is backed by leading angel investors from Silicon Valley & India; has a collaboration with WRI & is supported by UK Charity Shell Foundation.