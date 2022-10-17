Meta Reaffirms Commitment to Indian Creator Economy 

Meta (formerly Facebook) held a mega event for digital creators in Hyderabad recently. The company highlighted its commitment to creators in Hyderabad and across the country. The company organized its first ‘Creator Day’ in Hyderabad. The event was also an opportunity to launch a unique program for creators, where they will work with Meta to get their own Augmented Reality (AR) effects, which will help them with engagement and growth on their Instagram accounts. Director and head of Partnership for Facebook India(Meta).

Director and Head of Partnerships for Facebook India (Meta), Manish Chopra throws some insights for creators at Hyderabad event.

What's the main motivation about creator day?

As you all know, for the last two and half years we were stuck because of COVID-19. Many creators use Facebook and Instagram to do reels, and they have created a new approach to life becoming a creator. We heard about this, a lot of creators were keen to meet, we started the creator day to further the concept, to get them together, one to celebrate their achievement, reels have grown dramatically, and it has become a world of expressing creatively. We believed that Creator Day could be an incredible opportunity for them to collaborate with each other, they are keen to learn everything.

What's the aim of creator day?

We are basically helping the creators. we have made an announcement about travel , music. The users are using AR effects in creating more reels. It is also one of the best way for people that they can grow, The Creator Day also kind of helps them to train from each others. One of the primary reasons behind Creator Day is educate the users on how they should handle hateful comments. We teach them how to operate their account, how to make the reels interesting, how to delete their comments. We help them right keywords to remove their hateful comments. The objective of Creator Day is to train them on everything about creating digital content.

How's the response, how many people attended the event?

We started first in Mumbai, 500 people participated in the event. Coming to Hyderabad, Probably, there were 400 plus. This is a fabulous response. We will also be traveling to Kochi, Coimbatore, Lucknow, Bangalore, and Bhubaneshwar for creators to meet up

Did anything inspire you to do creator day

We started doing this during the time of covid. India became a light house country for reels globally. We are one of the largest contributors for reels production, and this is happening in all the places tier 2 and tier 3 cities. There is dramatic growth, there is no particular reason, but we just to give users the push

Are you planning a regular course for the creators?

We launched born on Instagram last year and received a massive response from the public. Born on Instagram got 2.2 lakhs creators to register as part of the program, it was a free training period with multiple modules, where we teach basic techniques to advance techniques on music, lighting, creating content, audio, how do they handle growth on Instagram as well as wellness. Born on Instagram training session also helps connect them with the brands, how to do better brand collaboration, we make those connections

Which city has more creators

It is pretty spread out among all the big cities, nothing strikes out to me to name one particular city. It is uniformly distributed across the country

Will you be continuing creator day in future?

We just started, so, we definitely got a lot of energy. We would like to evolve the process

How's the conversation with the Creators?

It was fabulous interacting with them, and great learning. It is learning of the passion they have, the problems that they faced and most importantly, how it has become a livelihood for them in their career. They got the credibility and new acceptance with the reels. It is fabulous to hear their stores

How does it keep the users safe?

There are multiple tools, it started with what kind of content they are putting out. There are very strict community guidelines. If the content is against community guidelines, it is taken down. If it is against community violations, users can also complain about it, we evaluate it. We have also created a tool to limit their likes or comment that nobody can see how many likes they have got. we also create the ability for them to block or restrict those who harass them. We also send a reminder to the users if they have been doing reels continuously, the app will advise them to rest. It monitors everything about the user.

