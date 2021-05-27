MEIL Mobilises 3000 Beds For Covid Affected in Tamil Nadu

As a part of its nationwide initiative to help the local governments in their fight against the pandemic by supplying beds and vital equipment, the Hyderabad based Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) is establishing more than 3000 beds in the State of Tamil Nadu. These beds are established in hospitals that have oxygen facilities and will be served by the medical staff of the state government.

The engineering major has set up 500 beds in the temple town of Madurai in just 72 hours. While Chief Minister MK Stalin is directly supervising the programme, entire state machinery, Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (Credai) and G Square Realtors are taking part in this noble endeavour.

1070 Oxygen beds in Chennai

In addition to 1070 beds, the MEIL is setting up in hospitals under the Chennai jurisdiction on a war footing, 200 beds in Erode, 250 in Vellore, 100 in Ambur, 100 in Natramballi, 100 in Melvisharam, 200 in Ayappakkam, 50 in Sholingar, 100 in Vaniyambadi and 100 in Walajah are getting ready. The MEIL which has established 660 beds, will be readying another 3000 beds in the days to come.

Credai and G Square Realtors Chip in

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated 500 scalable oxygenated bed facilities at the Government Hospital, Thoppur, in Madurai on 21, May 2021. In all 200 of these beds are currently available. The remaining 300 beds will be available to public utility very soon. With the MEIL’s initiative, these beds are provided to the patients free of cost.

The MEIL could complete the entire work of setting up a 500-bed facility in a record time of 72 hours with the active help of Credai and G Square Realtors. Megha and G Realtors have established a 100 bedded facility in Annanagar Government Hospital and another 100 bedded facility at Omandurar Govt Hospital.

“Since the day the pandemic has spread like wildfire and there was an acute shortage of oxygen, MEIL has stepped in and is augmenting oxygen supply to hospitals. The top management and the entire Megha team is concentrating only on this aspect of mitigating the oxygen crunch. We at MEIL feel that it is our topmost priority in serving the nation,” MEIL Director B Srinivasa Reddy noted. He added that a team under the supervision of the MEIL’s Managing Director Krishna Reddy is working round the clock to achieve this goal.

To Establish 200 PSA plants

The MEIL Director has further said that the Megha will soon establish 200 PSA (Pressure Swing Adsorption) plants and also embark on manufacturing cryogenic tanks. He said that DRDO and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural gas are cooperating with MEIL in this aspect. He said that MEIL has been supplying medical oxygen to hospitals in both the Telugu States free of cost and has imported and donated 11 Cryogenic tanks to the Telangana government.

Credai Tamil Nadu President Suresh Krishna said: “I am really happy to complete the work at hand in just 72 hours under the MEIL’s CSR programme. Life File Chennai, Olympia, TN Ispat, Tirupur Exporters Association are also trying to help Covid victims in Tamilnadu,”

“There is nothing greater than humanity and compassion. We are proud to partner with MEIL and the Tamilnadu government in establishing these beds all across the State,” G Square promoter Bala observed. He said that the Tamilnadu health minister and chief secretary have been a source of encouragement to the entire team.

