Meet Zoom Sessions: The New Way To Upgrade Your Single-Session Virtual Events

Hybrid events, in-person events, and virtual experiences all have a place in the modern event landscape. Yet not all events need the same capabilities. The one-size-fits-all approach to event management can leave you sacrificing features you want or, worse, paying for ones you don’t. With that in mind, we’re excited to announce Zoom Sessions, our new event management solution that delivers much-needed flexibility and expanded features for single-session events.

Built to help marketers level-up their Zoom Webinars and Zoom Meetings, Zoom Sessions offers robust production, branding, and analytic tools that help you engage attendees, generate meaningful connections, drive better ROI, and elevate your brand.

What can you do with Zoom Sessions?

We know it’s not easy for event pros to find the best virtual events software to meet their unique needs, especially as hybrid events continue to grow in demand. Zoom Sessions is designed to give marketing teams more options when hosting single-session events. Using either Zoom Meetings or Zoom Webinars, you can:

·Track and measure the success of your events with robust analytics and ticketing features

·Grow your pipeline and generate new leads with marketing automation tools and integrations

·Engage attendees through interactive features that inspire collaboration and meaningful connections

·Build brand awareness and adoption with advanced production tools and customizable branding

Key features transform your virtual meetings and webinars

When you need to upgrade your virtual meeting or webinar with additional engagement and analytic tools, Zoom Sessions provides enhanced production, engagement, and collaboration features that can help you transform your next product demo, fireside chat, networking event, or roundtable into a memorable experience:

Production tools:

·Backstage

·Simulive

·Practice session

·Resources

Audience engagement:

·Live polling and results

·Q&A

·Session surveys

·Chat

Team collaboration:

·Up to five hosts and three co-editors

·Share hosting duties from one license

Event branding:

·Customizable registration page and emails

·Matching virtual backgrounds, backsplash, and name tags

Analytics:

·Detailed dashboards for tracking and measurement

Admin workflows:

·Access the Zoom Events portal to organize and manage your single-session events

·Event hubs to organize your events and past event recordings

·Paid tickets can be set up with Paypal or Stripe

Set-up:

·Customizable registration

·Pre-and-post event email reminders

By Robin Bunevich, Zoom's Integrated Marketing Manager for Zoom Events and Zoom Video Webinars