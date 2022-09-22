Meesho Workers Get Mental Health Break, Deets Inside

For the second year in a row, online shopping site Meesho announced an 11-day "reset and recharge" break for its staff. The vacation will begin following the holiday season, from October 22 to November 1. According to the company's blog, the 11-day leave reflects the company's ongoing dedication to creating a "people-centric workplace, one that really looks after its employees – our greatest asset." 'Reset and recharge,' it added, will open the door for other companies to adopt similar employee-first methods at a time when burnout and anxiety have surfaced as major problems for today's workforce.

Vidit Aatrey, Founder and CEO of Meesho, made an announcement on Linkedin. He said, “Even astronauts need breaks. So do folks working on moonshot missions at Meesho. For the second year in a row, Meeshoites will completely unplug for 11 days (Oct 22-Nov 1) to Reset & Recharge after the busy festive season. While startups are often scrutinised for their unreasonable work culture, we’re here to set an example of what can be done right. Work is important, well-being is priceless. #MentalHealth”Meesho had earlier announced a “boundaryless” workplace model, infinite wellness leave, 30-week gender-neutral parental leave as well as 30-day gender reassignment leave.

"Creating a great company culture requires acknowledging that work-life balance, rest, and rejuvenation are essential to employee well-being. We continue to push the limit and rethink traditional workplace conventions with Reset and Recharge. Employees may select how they want to relax, whether it's by spending time with family and friends, travelling, or taking up a new interest. Such proactive policies have helped our employee centricity and industry-leading retention rates," said Ashish Kumar Singh, Chief Human Resources Officer of Meesho, in a blog post.