Meesho Mega Blockbuster Sale Gets Record Orders From Festive Offers

Bangalore: Meesho, India’s fastest-growing internet commerce company, posted its best festive sale performance during its flagship Meesho Mega Blockbuster Sale that was live from September 23 to September 27, 2022. Customers placed a record ~3.34 crore orders during the five-day event, up 68% from previous year’s sale, shopping for a wide assortment of products at lowest prices.

In line with Meesho’s mission to democratise internet commerce for everyone, nearly 60% of all orders came from Tier 4+ cities, showcasing how the company’s value proposition of affordability continues to be a significant differentiator. Transacting users jumped by 60% during the sale, which include those who are new-to-ecommerce and shopping online for the first time. From Una in Himachal and Chimakurthy in Andhra Pradesh to Kalimpong in West Bengal, Bharuch in Gujarat and Leh, Meesho’s Mega Blockbuster Sale was instrumental in fulfilling Bharat’s festive shopping aspirations.

With orders coming in from across the country, small businesses on Meesho saw significant growth during the festive sale event. Meesho’s industry-first zero percent seller commission initiative, which has helped digitise MSMEs at scale, helped them save INR 104 crore in commissions during the sale period. Overall, seller participation in Meesho’s Mega Blockbuster Sale rose 4X from last year, with ~75% coming from Tier 2+ markets and beyond. Nearly 20,000 sellers became lakhpatis and 24 sellers became crorepatis during the sale event.

Vidit Aatrey, Founder & CEO at Meesho, said, “Meesho’s Mega Blockbuster Sale truly fulfilled Bharat’s festive shopping aspirations this year as a result of our continued focus on offering customers quality products at lowest prices. Over 80% of orders during the festive sale came from tier 2+ markets, which is a testament to our efforts to reach underserved users with different needs around selection and affordability. We aim to go deeper into India’s underserved regions. We are delighted by the success witnessed by small businesses on Meesho during the festive season. Our endeavour to build a platform that enables high growth for MSMEs is being further strengthened.”

Also Read: Microsoft Announces Winners Of Future Ready Applications Hackathon Held Across Six Cities

During this year’s sale, categories such as ‘kitchen utilities’ grew by 116%; ‘beauty & personal care’ grew by 109%; ‘luggage and travel accessories’ grew by 99%. The top-selling categories included Fashion, Home & Kitchen, Electronic Accessories and Beauty & Personal Care. Products such as sarees, bluetooth headphones, dupattas, lipsticks, mangalsutras, smart watches, artificial plants and juicers were sold in record volumes, demonstrating the value consumers see on the platform.

Meesho’s Maha Diwali Sale will be live between October 7 and 11, showcasing crores of quality products at lowest prices. With nearly 8 lakh sellers and ~6.5 crore active product listings across 30 categories, Meesho aims to become the preferred shopping destination of the next billion Indians.