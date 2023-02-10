Maserati MSG Racing to Power India's First Formula E Race in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Maserati, the first Italian manufacturer to compete in ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, is preparing to race in the city of Hyderabad. Maserati MSG Racing will take to the track with the Maserati Tipo Folgore Gen 3 single-seater driven by Edoardo Mortara and Maximilian Günther, as the city plays host to Round 4 of Season 9 and the first-ever Formula E race to be held in ‘The City of Nizams’ in India on 11 February.

The Maserati Tipo Folgore is the first fully electric racing car to bear the Trident, with front and rear powertrains delivering 600kW of regenerative power and maximum power of 350kW (470bhp). The track expertise, technology and software explored with the Gen3 is fundamental to the innovation to be transferred to Maserati’s road cars, with the imminent introduction of its Folgore range. The new GranTurismo Folgore is the first Maserati in history to adopt a 100% electric powertrain, based on 800V technology and developed with technical solutions derived from Formula E.

Following races in Mexico and Saudi Arabia, India will host the next round in the sixteen-race calendar of the 2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. Currently Maserati MSG Racing has being seen fighting mid-field with Edoardo Mortara achieving the first points of the season in Race 3, bringing home a hard-fought ninth position.

Giovanni Tommaso Sgro, Head of Maserati Corse said “This return to the track renews the racing spirit that has always been part of Maserati’s DNA. We choose Formula E in accordance with our long term electrification strategy as the best representation of the future of mobility and innovation transferred from track to road. After our debut 96 years ago with the Maserati Tipo 26, which inspired the name of the Maserati MSG Racing Formula E car, our competitive spirit hasn’t changed. Our first points in Diriyah shows the determination of the team and how strongly we are committed not just in terms of victories but also to the enhancement of Maserati’s electric product development.”

Maserati S.p.A.

