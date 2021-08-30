Maruti Car Prices Hiked:Check Models and Increased Prices

Due to rising input costs, Maruti Suzuki is planning to raise the price of its automobiles from September. The statement was made today in a regulatory filing by India's largest automaker.

The company said, "We would like to tell you that the cost of the company's cars has continued to rise over the last year as a result of increases in different input prices. As a result, it has become necessary to pass on part of the increased cost to customers in the form of a price increase." The price increase is scheduled for September 2021 across all models.

Maruti Suzuki has not disclosed the pace of these hikes, which will go into effect next month. The company said, Maruti announced a price hike for the Swift and its CNG variants in July due to an increase in different input prices. The above models have seen a rise in ex-showroom pricing (Delhi) of up to 15,000 rupees. The higher rates go into effect today. At present, the company sells a range of models, from the entry-level hatchback Alto to the S-Cross, priced between Rs 2.99 lakhs and 12.39 (ex-showroom prices Delhi) lakh, respectively.