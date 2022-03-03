Marriott International Debuts Its 8,000th Property With The Newly Opened Marriott Bethesda Downtown At Marriott HQ

Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR) today celebrated the opening of its 8,000th property –Marriott Bethesda Downtown ar Marriot HQ, a 12-story stylish retreat adjacent to Marriott International’s soon-to-open new global headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland. The hotel opening signifies both a growth milestone for the company, as well as a remarkable moment in the Marriott story, as the company celebrates its 95th year. Marriott’s first lodging property, the Twin Bridges Marriott, opened in 1957 and was a four-story motor hotel in Arlington, Virginia.

“From the nine-seat root beer stand that my grandparents started nearly 95 years ago in downtown Washington, to the milestone opening of our 8,000th property, we have been fortunate to call this area our home,” said David Marriott, Director and incoming Chairman, Marriott International Board of Directors. “Marriott Bethesda Downtown at Marriott HQ reflects the continued transformation of the Marriott Hotels brand, and we are thrilled to embark on a new era of inspired travel and design with the opening of this hotel.”

Marriott Bethesda Downtown, part of the Marriot Hotels Brand– the signature flag of Marriott Bonvoy’s 30 extraordinary brands – brings enriching, locally-influenced experiences to the global hospitality company’s home state. The hotel, owned by the Bernstein Companies and managed by Marriott International, is a gateway to the greater Washington, D.C. area and a destination in and of itself, featuring three innovative culinary concepts, including Bethesda’s first high-rise rooftop bar.

BUILT UPON INNOVATION

Exemplifying Marriott Hotels’ continued brand evolution, Marriott Bethesda Downtown sparks inspiration at every corner, with a modern, residential design and tailored solutions with locally-inspired accents. The hotel’s contemporary interiors illustrate a curated palette of materials inspired by the region’s natural attributes. Stone and tiles reminiscent of local Bethesda bluestone quarries greet guests at the hotel entrance leading to a grand staircase – the centerpiece of the glass-enclosed lobby brimming with natural light.

Faceted mirrors and floor-to-ceiling windows ripple throughout the hotel, infusing an abundance of natural light while also resembling reflections of the Potomac River.

Reimagined guest rooms and suites – with tailored, modern touches that inspire and nurture the needs of today’s traveler – feature multi-functional furniture, technology-enabled work surfaces with built-in universal adapters and UCS cords, and rose gold tinted mirrors. Hotel features include a spacious fitness center with Peloton bikes, a second-floor library highlighting local authors, and a curated art collection from the region’s emerging talent that is showcased throughout guest rooms and public spaces. A large-scale mural by multi-media artist Liz Collins, known globally for her abstract patterns, is an exclusively commissioned highlight.

Constructed to be LEED Gold certified with custom and sustainable design, the hotel features five expansive rooftop green spaces growing select ingredients for hotel menus and is designed to reduce pollution, save energy, and manage storm water.

MARYLAND-INSPIRED FLAVORS

Helmed by Executive Chef Dupree Braswell, Marriott Bethesda Downtown is home to three dynamic food-and-drink concepts, each with its own distinct identity, that showcase some of Maryland’s finest artisans and farmers through locally sourced ingredients and thoughtful collaborations with local makers. The Greatroom lobby bar, a social hub from day to night, features fluid bar seating that eliminates barriers between mixologist and guest. Indoor and outdoor spaces evoke the ambiance of an Italian Piazza, while cocktails are prepared tableside in a one-of-a-kind imperial shaker and a rotating selection of local craft beers are available on tap. The hotel’s restaurant, Seventh State, a historical nod to Maryland entering the union, offers a locally curated menu with items such as the Panuozzo, a wood-fired folded sandwich handmade with pizza dough and locally sourced ingredients. Floor-to-ceiling retractable glass walls open seasonally to outdoor seating, while a custom Italian wood-fire oven clad in bronze is a focal point of the open kitchen indoors. Hip Flask, Bethesda’s first high-rise rooftop bar with private elevator access, offers a spirits-forward menu with flair, innovative tableside presentations, and an expansive outdoor terrace. While zero-proof cocktails are also peppered throughout seasonally rotating menus, the signature “Tiger Vogue” cocktail with Makers 46, Tiger Nut, Chicory, and Orange 20, will be shaken and stirred into a flask then presented hidden inside of a book, speakeasy-style.

A standard across Marriott Hotels globally, M Club – open 24/7 and located on the hotel’s ground floor – is an exclusive space reserved for hotel guests who are Marriott Bonvoy Elite and Club paying members. Perks include complimentary food and beverage throughout the day such as hot breakfast, evening hors d’oeuvres, and premium beverages, ensuring uninterrupted productivity for business travelers. In-room dining is also available seven days a week.

NEXT GEN MEETING SPACES

With nearly 8,000-square-feet of state-of-the-art pre-function and event space, including a private outdoor terrace overlooking downtown Bethesda, the hotel fosters connection for meetings, corporate retreats and social events. Floor-to-ceiling windows infuse an abundance of natural light while abstract design details such as cherry blossom light fixtures and watercolor carpet illustrate the region’s most prominent characteristics. Meeting rooms – innovatively designed to adapt to a variety of formats, group sizes and social events – are named after destinations significant to the company’s history, such as “Twin Bridges,” Chicago, Dallas and Atlanta. Customizable catering options feature locally inspired food and beverage breakouts and seasonal banquet items.

HOUSE OF KINDNESS OPENING PACKAGE

Marriott Bethesda Downtown is dedicated to ensuring every minute of the guest experience captures the essence of Bethesda, which means “House of Kindness,” through destination-inspired design, programming, partnerships and five-star service.

To celebrate the opening, the hotel’s "House of Kindness" offer* includes:

15% off the best available rate; Marriott Bonvoy members get an additional 5% off

20% off food and beverage

Upgrade to a top-floor view room

“Marriott Bethesda Downtown at Marriott HQ brings a fresh vision for hospitality to Bethesda’s burgeoning downtown district, with inspired spaces and locally crafted experiences,” said Katarina Burns, General Manager, Marriott Bethesda Downtown at Marriott HQ. “We look forward to creating meaningful connections with our guests and community while serving as a hub for business and leisure travelers.”

Marriott Bethesda Downtown will participate in Marriott Bonvoy – the award-winning travel program from Marriott International – allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stays at the new hotel, and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary portfolio of brands. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and a contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind.

Weekday rates start at $296; weekend rates start at $159. *Opening offer is based on availability and blackout dates may apply. Marriott Bethesda Downtown is located at 7707 Woodmont Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20814. call (301) 820-6188.