Mallcom India’s Revenue and Profit Increased in Third Quarter of FY 2021-22

Mallcom India Ltd, India’s one of the largest manufacturers of Head-to-Toe Personal Protection Equipment, today announced their results for the third quarter of FY 21-22.

Highlights:

1. Net Revenue from operations for the Nine Months, ending 31st December, 2021-22 fiscal, was Rs. 264.07 crore; an increase of 20.02 % over corresponding period of last financial year (220.03 crore)

2. Profit After Tax for the nine months ending 31st December, 2021-22 fiscal was Rs.22.73 crore; showing an increase of 27.33 % over corresponding period of last financial year (Rs. 17.85 crores)

Business Outlook:

Commenting on the company’s performance, Mr. Ajay Mall (Managing Director), Mallcom India Limited said, “We are hopeful about our new range of lifestyle safety shoes, cleanroom occupational shoes and Dyneema® of cut level 5 hand protection gear. We have been growing organically and further plan to grow organically as well. “