Making Commute Easier and Simpler, Tummoc Launches Chatbot Support

India’s very own multimodal public transport app, Tummoc, has once again extended its customer support, this time giving commuters a direct communication channel for any assistance, by introducing a chat feature within the app. Always with a commuter-first-in-mind approach, the app has already been offering ways to reach out to the support team via email and phone calls and even so, adding to the great product for even better customer support, the mobile application’s recent update will cater to those who want hassle-less assistance.

India’s pioneer in smart, cashless commute, Tummoc addresses end-to-end connectivity problems and offers efficient commute solutions all the while creating employment opportunities and encouraging green commutes.

Speaking of the update, Hiranmay Mallick, CEO & Co-founder of Tummoc, said, “How can we make the user experience even better? That’s a never ceasing question on our end. With each passing experience and understanding of our user base, we constantly try to come up with answers to that very question which is rooted to our core mission of providing an all-in-one transit platform, that isn’t just smart and accessible but also always evolving as per user requirements.

At Tummoc, it is our aim to resolve issues as promptly as possible and we’ve been doing just that so far and wanted to make it easier for you to reach us", added Mallick.

With the Tummoc chatbot system in place, commuters on the app can now chat directly with the team. The chat system has removed the need to email and or call for assistance although commuters still have the option to use them; the all-new chatbot allows for a quicker and simpler way to avail solutions. The chatbot can be accessed via the “BMTC Pass Support” option on the menu of the app. Alternately, the “Active Passes” via the “Passes” on home screen to “Support” will lead to the chatbot.

The app is available on both iOS and Android for download for free.

