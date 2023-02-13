Mahindra & Mahindra announced that the introduction of a special one-of-one edition of the XUV400 electric SUV which would be auctioned off to raise money for charity.

Karunakar Kundavaram Reddy from Hyderabad made the winning bid last weekend which was a whopping Rs 1 crore 75 thousand.

Chairman Anand Mahindra handed over the keys to him at a special event.

So what’s special about the XUV400 special edition?

For starters, it was designed by Pratap Bose, Mahindra's chief design officer in collaboration with fashion designer Rimzim Dadu.

Mahindra XUV400 EV is offered in 3 variants - the base model of the XUV400 EV is EC and the top variant Mahindra XUV400 EV EL Fast Charger which comes at a price tag of Rs. 18.99 Lakh.

This special edition focuses on showcasing fashion with fabrics as the primary component. The fabric-inspired theme is evident with the twin-peaks copper-hued Mahindra logo getting a blue outline and the 'Rimzim Dadu X Bose' insignia on the windshield and other exterior parts.

The Mahindra XUV400 can be had with either a 34.5 kWh battery pack that provides a range of 375 km on a single full charge, or a larger 39.4 kWh unit that returns 456 km on one charge.

It has a front-mounted electric motor that produces 150 PS of maximum power and 310 Nm of peak torque.

The XUV400 has currently priced from Rs 15.99 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV is one of the latest rivals of the Tata Nexon EV in the Indian market.

Also Read: Anand Mahindra To Hand Over The Exclusive Edition XUV400 To Highest Auction Bidder