Mahindra XUV400 EV Features and On Road Price in India

Mahindra & Mahindra, India’s leading SUV manufacturer, today took the wraps off the fun and fast XUV400 electric SUV on the eve of World EV Day, for personal car buyers looking to embrace the future. Part of the Mahindra EV iconic brand XUV recently announced in the UK, the XUV400 is the first EV from Mahindra to feature the twin peaks logo with satin copper finish, giving it a distinctive presence on the road.

The XUV400 is a generously sized electric SUV that boasts cutting-edge technology, powerful features and thrilling performance. Operating in the C-segment SUV category, the XUV400 is 4200 mm long and boasts a wheelbase of 2600 mm, which offers its occupants not only excellent cabin space and legroom to luxuriate in but also best-in-class boot space of 378 litres/418 litres (up to roof). At 1821 mm, it is also the widest e-SUV in the category – offering plenty of shoulder space for occupants. The dimensions of the XUV400 also impart an unmissable road presence.

The stunning performance of the XUV400 makes it the first Indian make passenger vehicle with the fastest acceleration in the non-luxury segment as it attains the 100 kmph mark from standstill in a mere 8.3 seconds and goes on to reach a top speed of 150 kmph.

The thrilling performance is matched by its exemplary driving range. A full charge delivers an anxiety-free range of 456 kilometres as per Indian driving cycle standards (MIDC). This comes via a 39.4kW battery pack that uses state-of-the-art Li-ion cells, which offer longevity as well as quick charging – it takes only 50 minutes to complete 80% charging with the 50kW DC fast charger. When charged via a 7.2 kW/32A outlet, it takes 6 hours 30 minutes for 0-100% charge and the same is achieved in 13 hours while using a standard 3.3 kW/16A domestic socket.

The XUV400 is designed to stand out on Indian roads and comes with a signature trim accent in sophisticated satin copper finish. It rides on high gloss alloy-wheels featuring a diamond-cut high-contrast surface treatment.

Built in collaboration with global partners from South Korea, the XUV400 leverages their strengths across various segments – an advanced tech eco-system for speed and expertise – including calibration, system integration and vehicle validation. Powered by global technology leaders, the XUV400 comes equipped with high precision micro controllers for critical parts such as smart vehicle control unit and battery management system with highest level of safety compliance according to global standards.

On the reveal of Mahindra’s first electric SUV, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “The Mahindra Group is committed to becoming Carbon Neutral by 2040 and our EV game plan is at the core of this mission. We are doing our part against climate change with the unveil of the All-Electric Mahindra XUV400, a fun-to-drive, generously sized SUV boasting excellent interior room for our discerning customers. The market too is extremely receptive for a clean, enjoyable and capable vehicle, and we foresee stupendous growth in the category. The XUV400’s class-leading acceleration delivers an adrenaline rush, while its exceptional range offers anxiety-free drives. On the eve of the World EV Day 2022, we are proud to present to India’s young trendsetters the fun and fast XUV400.”

Speaking on the development of the XUV400 e-SUV, R. Velusamy, President, Automotive Technology and Product Development, M&M Ltd. said, “We started the development of the XUV400 by leveraging Mahindra’s R&D capability with teams spread across Bengaluru, Pune, and Chennai. We have tested the vehicle globally under extreme weather conditions along with testing of its fast-charging compatibility (CCS) in multiple geographies to ensure seamless experience for our customers. The XUV400 is based on our hugely successful XUV300 platform, which has been engineered to ensure every drive is safe, while delivering authentic SUV attributes. Combined with BlueSense Plus app for control of vehicle functions and status on mobile application, the XUV400 is a fun, peppy and stylish e-SUV for all those who are future-ready.”

The Mahindra Group has committed to being Net Zero carbon by 2040, and electric vehicles have a major role to play in this endeavour. Other than introducing a world-class electric SUV range under the Born Electric vision, the group is also supplementing it with access to an extensive fast charging infrastructure in the country and charger options with the product.

With a strong focus on the next gen customers, the product reveal of XUV400 is just the first step in the experiential launch process planned for XUV400 and will be followed by the exciting “XUV400 Fun Fest” for customers across 16 key cities in November. Test drives will begin from December 2022 and bookings will commence from first week of January 2023 at both Mahindra dealerships as well as online. Deliveries of the XUV400 are scheduled to begin from end of January 2023. Phase 1 of the launch will cover the following 16 cities viz. Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Goa, Jaipur, Surat, Nagpur, Trivandrum, Nashik, Chandigarh, Kochi.

Mahindra XUV 400 EV Features

SPIRITED PERFORMANCE

The XUV400 EV provides the highest power and torque in its segment, powered by a high capacity 39.4 kWh lithium-ion battery. The motor produces 310 Nm of instant torque, enabling the vehicle to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 8.3 seconds, making it the first Indian make car with fastest acceleration in its segment.

The XUV400 offers first-in-class multi drive modes (Fun, Fast, and Fearless) which have a unique tuning of steering, throttle and regen. Its single pedal drive mode, the ‘Lively mode’, allows for a seamless and effortless driving experience in dense traffic, and is a segment first.

ELECTRIFYING PRESENCE

The XUV400 gets the honour of being the first Mahindra vehicle to wear the Copper Twin Peaks logo. To target the younger audience, particular attention was paid to the dynamics of the car, and as a result the XUV400 is fun to drive – a character that is underlined by several new design elements, including the all-new front and rear design, with finely crafted details such as the Satin-Copper arrowhead inserts on the Aero Fascia as well as in the LED tail-lamps. The projector headlamps and the exclusive dual-tone body colour give it an unmissable presence on the roads.

On the inside, the XUV400 EV comes with the most spacious cabin, thanks to its generous 2600 mm wheelbase and 4200 mm overall length. With an 1821 mm width, it is the widest C-segment e-SUV with best-in-class boot space of 378 litres/418 litres (up to roof) and designed to reflect the same qualities as the exterior – solidity, capability, practicality, while at the same time offering passengers a high level of comfort and an excellent level of finish quality, with premium materials. The vehicle also comes with a 17.78 cm infotainment system offering top-notch connectivity and unmatched acoustics.

TOUGH YET SOPHISTICATED

The XUV400 is engineered to take the rough with the smooth. It is certified for IP67 ingress, which indicates a best-in-class water and dust proof standards for the battery and the motor. Being a Mahindra SUV, it is built to conquer and offer enjoyable performance behind the wheel. At the same time, its single-pedal drive (Lively mode) instantaneous acceleration means cutting through city traffic becomes a breeze. A stylish presence apart, it oozes sophistication on the outside via its R16 diamond-cut alloy wheels, auto headlamps, electric sunroof and more. On the inside, it features plush interiors with its leatherette seats with blue stitching, and leather steering with audio controls.

SCI-FI TODAY

The new XUV400 brings tomorrow today via its first-of-its-kind gamification feature that makes it fun to get the sci-fi max range out of the car and even measure the fun quotient with the thrill-o-meter. The 17.78 cm infotainment system is equipped with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, while the BlueSense Plus App offers 60-plus mobile app based connected features, including accessibility to nearby charging points, Mahindra service stations, track vehicle location and many more powerful and useful features. The XUV400 is also future proof, as it is provisioned to receive Over-the-air updates to its firm ware.

WORLD-CLASS SAFETY

The XUV400 EV retains all its learnings from the XUV300 Global NCAP rating as it is built on a five-star rated platform and comes with class-leading safety features. The vehicle has the highest functional safety rating, developed as per ISO standards, for an India-built EV. Extensive crash simulations undertaken with the XUV400 were successful. Proving its reliability even further, the car has been rigorously tested under extreme weather conditions, ranging from +47°C (Jaisalmer) to –20°C (South Korea). Additionally, its fast-charging compatibility (CCS) has been tested in multiple geographies, including India, South Korea and Germany.

Besides the safety engineering, the XUV400 is also equipped with comprehensive safety equipment. This includes six airbags, a first-in-class offering in a mainstream EV, disc brakes all round, ISOFIX seats and more.

CHARGING AHEAD

The XUV400 promises to deliver an anxiety-free long range of more than 456 kms on a single full-charge as per Indian driving cycle (MIDC). Additionally, the EV comes with the best-in-industry dust and water-proof battery pack which meets IP67 standards. This high-density battery pack is liquid-cooled to excel in Indian conditions and offer optimum performance across diverse conditions.

It offers best-in-class peak efficiency of motor (>98.2 percent) and long-life transmission oil – filled for life (>1,20,000 kms), ensuring peace of mind. When plugged into a DC fast charger, the XUV400 EV will replenish 80% battery capacity within 50 minutes. In addition, the XUV400 eSUV can be charged from any 16 amp plug point.