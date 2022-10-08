Mahindra XUV300 Turbosport™ Series Features, On Road Price

Mumbai: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., pioneers of the SUV segment in India, today announced the launch of its XUV300 TurboSport™ series - the first Mahindra SUV to be powered by an all-new 1.2 L mStallion TGDi engine that boasts of unrivalled performance and an over-boost capability for momentary peak torque as high as 250 Nm. With this introduction, the XUV300 will be now available with three state-of-the-art powertrains - the existing Diesel and Petrol Turbo Series and the new TurboSport™ Series. The XUV300 TGDi starts at an attractive price of ₹ 10.35 Lakh.

The powerful TurboSport™ Series has been developed with a strong focus on the “Thrillennials” - millennials who are urban drive enthusiasts, purists and petrol heads seeking rally-like experience on road. The new sporty design also renders the SUV a new, young, and modern feel just like its target audience. With this, XUV300 aims to attract the urban auto enthusiasts to experience the raw adrenaline rush which the TGDi engine has to offer.

The XUV300 TGDi comes in exciting four new colour options - 3 new dual tone colors - Blazing Bronze with black roof top, Napoli Black with white roof top, Pearl White with black roof top and Blazing Bronze in monotone. Existing monotone Pearl White and Napoli Black continue to be offered with this variant. The new sporty design elements like red grille inserts, all-black ORVMs, all-black leatherette interiors, chrome-finish pedals and dual-tone exteriors bring in high performance from every aspect of the car, while keeping it true to its performance DNA.

Taking off from 0-60 km/h in 5 seconds, the all-new XUV300 TurboSport™ series, powered by the 1.2 L TGDi engine packs unadulterated performance of 96 kW (130 PS) Power @ 5000 r/min and 230 Nm of torque @ 1500-3750 r/min, making it not only the fastest ICE SUV under ₹ 15 lakhs but also superior to 1.5 L engine capabilities offered in some of the higher segments. Despite peak performance, the engine still manages to deliver high fuel efficiency. Coupled with its inherent widest-in-class cabin space and 5-Star Global NCAP safety rating, the XUV300 is the ultimate thrill machine.

R Velusamy, President - Automotive Technology and Product Development, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “The new TurboSport™ series powered by the TGDi powertrain has been developed for the Thrillennials seeking the ultimate driving experience. The XUV300 TGDi has been engineered to offer an edge in performance, safety, comfort and style for customers looking for an adrenaline-packed SUV.”

The new XUV300 TGDi will be available for test drives, bookings and deliveries starting 10th October 2022 across India.

Details of the booking process will be available on the website

About XUV300 TGDi

Big on Performance

1. Segment’s most exciting & peppy engine with the all-new 1.2L mStallion TGDi

2. Segment leading Power of 96 kW (130 PS) Power @ 5000 r/min and 230 Nm of torque @ 1500-3750 r/min (35% higher than top competitors)

3. Best-in-class Engine Transient over boost function - Up to 250 Nm with Transient over boost function for a fun to drive thrilling experience

Big on Safety

1. XUV300 is one of India’s Safest vehicles, with 5 Star GNCAP Safety rating, 4 star Child Safety and India’s first vehicle to be given the GNCAP ‘Safer Choice’ award

2. First in segment safety features like All 4-disc brakes, front parking sensors, and other safety features like 6 airbags, ESP with hill start assist, ABS, passenger airbag deactivation switch, ISOFIX seats, Corner Braking Control

Big on Features

1. Convenience features like Dual zone automatic climate control (best in segment), Rain sensing wipers & Auto headlamps, Rear parking camera with Adaptive Guidelines, 17.78 cm feather-touch infotainment, Android Auto® & Apple® CarPlay®, BlueSense Connect, electrically adjustable & foldable ORVMs, Micro Hybrid technology, Steering mounted controls

2. Distinct design features like LED DRLs & signature LED tail lamps, electric Sunroof, dual grille, 40.64 cm diamond-cut Alloys.

3. Soft-touch features like leatherette seats, leather wrapped steering & gear lever

Big on Space

1. Widest-in-class dimensions & longest-in-class wheelbase of 2600mm results in most spacious cabin

2. 2nd row is the most comfortable for 3 adults with:

3. Wide & deep seating space and optimum tilt angle of seatback

4. Right contours & cushioning of seats with individual adjustable headrest for all 3 passengers

5 Door trims sculpted shape, soft material & ergonomic design that maximize comfort & space

6 Flat floor to give plenty of leg space to the middle passenger in the rear seat