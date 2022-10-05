Mahindra Tops SUV Market with 34,262 UV Sales in September 2022

Mumbai: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced its overall auto sales for the month of September 2022. Mahindra’s Utility Vehicles segment recorded its highest monthly sales of 34,262 SUVs, growing 166% over last year to become the No. 1 UV player in the industry. Overall, the automotive business recorded its highest overall monthly sales of 64,486 vehicles with a growth of 129% and highest ever quarterly sales of 179,673 vehicles with a growth of 77% over last year.

Exports for the month were at 2,538 vehicles. In the Commercial Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 21,666 vehicles in August 2022.

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “September was a very exciting month with a strong start to the festive season. We continue to see very strong demand and performance across our portfolio of products, from SUVs, LCV’s less than 3.5 tons and our Last Mile Mobility brands. We are delighted that our SUVs have registered the highest ever sales of 34,262 vehicles as well as highest ever overall volumes of 64,486 vehicles for the month of September.”