Mahindra Scorpio-N Automatic and 4WD Variant On Road Price in India

Game Changer: The All-New Scorpio-N is poised to take forward the ‘game changer’ legacy of Mahindra, with its Unmissable Design, Thrilling Performance, Advanced Technology, and Comprehensive Safety equipment.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., pioneers of the SUV segment in India, today announced the introductory prices for the Automatic and 4WD variants of the eagerly awaited SUV of the year – the All-New Scorpio-N. Packed with segment-first technology and features aimed to accentuate the driving experience of the new age, authentic SUV enthusiasts in the country, the introductory prices are applicable for the first 25,000 bookings.

The All-New Scorpio-N will feature globally renowned AISIN 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, introductory prices for Automatic variants are as follows:

The Scorpio-N 4WD variants will feature ‘Shift on fly’ 4WD, in addition to category first Intelligent Terrain Management Technology 4XPLOR and will be available at an introductory price of ₹2.45 lakhs over the respective 2WD variants. The 4WD will be available on Z4, Z8, and Z8L diesel variants.

The 6-Seater Variant of the Scorpio-N will be available in select Z8L variants at an introductory price of ₹20,000 over respective 7-Seater variants.

Bookings for the All-New Scorpio-N will open online and simultaneously at Mahindra dealerships from July 30, 2022, 11.00 AM onwards.

- Bookings will be done on a ‘first come, first serve’ basis and will also form the basis of delivery dates, depending on the variant chosen by the customer

- Customers will have an option of editing their choice of variant booked on July 30 - till 15th August midnight

The deliveries of the Scorpio-N will begin during the forthcoming festive season – starting on 26 September 2022. 20,000 units of the Scorpio-N are planned for the initial rollout until December 2022. Based on customer enquiry trends, the production of Z8L variants has been prioritized to match customer expectations at the time of delivery.

Variant Wise Pricing - all prices are ex-showroom (L= Lakhs)

Introductory prices (details included below) will be applicable for the first 25,000 bookings.

