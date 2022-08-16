Mahindra Scorpio Classic Features, On Road Price In India

Mumbai: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., pioneers of the SUV segment in India, today announced the launch of the Scorpio Classic, a new avatar of its iconic brand Scorpio. Over 20 years, the Scorpio has attained legendary status and represented the tough and authentic DNA of Mahindra SUVs. To celebrate this monumental achievement of two decades, Mahindra has launched the Scorpio Classic, which retains the silhouette of the original and is offered now with refreshed looks, contemporary interiors, and a new powerful engine, among others.

The Scorpio brand has evolved over time to address the customer needs and remains the popular choice amongst enthusiasts who look for a tough, powerful, and capable ‘authentic’ SUV. The Scorpio Classic will continue to demonstrate its traits of standout design, unmissable presence, and powerful performance.

Speaking on the launch of the Scorpio Classic, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said, “The Scorpio is a landmark model which has reinforced Mahindra’s reputation of being a manufacturer of authentic and highly desirable SUVs. With over eight lakh customers, the Scorpio has an unbeatable fan following and continues to be loved by proud owners and trusted by eminent institutions like the armed forces, para-military and internal security forces. With the launch of the Scorpio Classic, we are offering the Scorpio fans and enthusiasts a tough yet authentic SUV built to exhibit an ‘attitude’ like never before.”

R. Velusamy, President, Automotive Technology and Product Development, M&M Ltd., said, “The Scorpio was the first-ever modern SUV designed and developed entirely in-house, establishing Mahindra’s engineering credentials. Its immense popularity has established Mahindra’s reputation as a manufacturer of tough yet sophisticated automobiles that have a universal appeal. The Scorpio Classic has been engineered to present strongly its propositions of stand-out design, built-in technology, powerful performance and premium interiors to carry forward the legacy of the Scorpio.”

