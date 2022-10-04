Mahindra’s Farm Equipment Sector Achieves Highest Ever Monthly Tractor Sale in India

Mumbai: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.’s Farm Equipment Sector (FES), part of the Mahindra Group, today announced its tractor sales numbers for September 2022.

Domestic sales in September 2022 were at 47100 units, as against 39053 units during September 2021.

Total tractor sales (Domestic + Exports) during September 2022 were at 48713 units, as against 40331 units for the same period last year. Exports for the month stood at 1613 units.

Commenting on the performance, Hemant Sikka, President - Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “We have sold 47100 tractors in the domestic market during September 2022, a growth of 21% over last year. This is our HIGHEST EVER sale in a month. Demand remained strong during the month owing to festive boost, which we expect to continue in October as well. With Kharif crop harvest starting soon and crop prices holding firm, the sentiment is positive. Above normal monsoon has improved the reservoir levels, leading to high moisture content in the soil, which is very positive for higher food grain production in the upcoming Rabi season. In the exports market, we have sold 1613 tractors with a growth of 26% over last year”.