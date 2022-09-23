Mahindra Logistics Incubator Program CATAPULT Signs MoU With Successful Cohorts

Bangalore: Mahindra Logistics Ltd. (MLL), one of India’s largest Third-Party Logistics (3PL) solution providers announced the strategic collaborations with ten innovative technology start-ups during the CATAPULT Premier day at Bangalore today.

The CATAPULT incubator program is one of the most ambitious technology-based initiative of Mahindra Logistics. Six cohorts of CATAPULT 2.0 have been collaborating with MLL over the last nine months and technology MVPs (pilots) were successfully piloted during this period. MVPs were focused towards developing sustainable solutions and enhancing operational efficiencies in the logistics and mobility space.

CATAPULT Cohort 2.0 covered wide technology domains like Vision tech, Advanced analytics, AI based optimizer, location-based monitoring tech and sustainable last mile delivery solutions. Six startups that were part of Cohort 2.0 were Accio Robotics, Linkeddots, Constems – AI, SenseGiz, Jidoka Technologies and Aurita Bikes.

At the premiere day expo, ten startups (cohort 1 & 2) showcased their technology innovations that were validated. During the award ceremony, “Strategic Collaboration Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs)” were signed with eight start-ups – HiPer, Enmovil, KoiReader, Accio Robotics, Aurita Bikes, Constem – AI, Linkeddots, and Sensegiz. The technology start-ups will be integrated as part of MLL’s ‘Smart Automation Program’. These collaborations will aid in enhancing operational efficiencies through real time deployment and strengthen this platform for future innovators in the logistics industry.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group, said, “I have enormous hope for the outcome of this incubation program. It is an initiative that has come along at the right time and the right place - because the logistics sector is propelled forward by tailwinds of policy and demand from the growing manufacturing sector. This program will help all unseen gems shine by enabling innovators to bring their creations to implementation, commercialisation and scale. For us in the Mahindra group, it enables us to partner with the most agile and inventive start-up culture and direct its energies to areas that will benefit us, other companies and the Nation. It’s a great symbiotic relationship.”

Rampraveen Swaminathan, Managing Director and CEO, Mahindra Logistics Limited, said, “True to our Purpose of ‘Accelerating commerce and empowering communities to Rise’, we are excited to partner with the startup eco-system through this program. We have come a long way since last year for this second edition of Catapult. Majority of this cohort will be embedded in our eco-system to co-create future-ready tech-powered solutions for the Indian Supply Chain & Mobility sector. I am eager to work with the winners of this second edition and look forward for an equally exciting season, towards the end of this year.”

The Catapult Incubator focused on identifying technology solutions in the Logistics, Supply Chain and Mobility space. The technological areas of focus included: Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT), Robotics & Automation, Virtual reality (VR) & Augmented Reality (AR), Drones, Big Data & Analytics, Low-Cost Hardware/ Connectivity/ GPS Based Solutions and E-Mobility Solutions. A total of 1000 start-ups registered for CATAPULT thus far.