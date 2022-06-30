Mahindra Logistics To Focus On Skill Enhancement Of D&I Candidates

Bangalore: Mahindra logistics Ltd. (MLL), one of India’s largest Integrated 3PL (Third Party Logistics) solution providers, revealed that the diversity hiring ratio for the current financial year stands at 15% thereby showing its commitment to Diverse & Inclusive (D&I) agenda. The company also announced its association with GTT Foundation to train 200 individuals in various skills across the country thereby strengthening D&I hiring by leveraging untapped talent pools, enhancing engagement and more importantly, embracing a sense of oneness that celebrates India’s demographic dividend.

This pride month, the company takes pride in constantly recruiting from the LGBTQIA community both on its rolls and the rolls of its business partners for various operations. MLL’s association with GTT foundation to train 200 individuals, includes individuals from LGBTQIA community. The company will train individuals from the community in building skills like digital marketing, data entry, tele calling, enhancing their soft skills, among others.

Mr. Rampraveen Swaminathan, Managing Director and CEO, Mahindra Logistics Ltd. says "We have committed to a multi-year investment in skill development and training of individuals from the LGBTQIA community, Persons with Disabilities and Women from modest backgrounds. Our association with GTT Foundation to train 200 individuals is the first phase towards this commitment. We will continue to encourage and value diversity through our policies on adding talent and develop various skills within these communities through our employees, associates, business partners and customers.”

Dr Uma Ganesh, Trustee, GTT Foundation said, “GTT Foundation has been working with marginalised communities to help them become employable and build sustainable livelihoods. In this context, we are delighted to partner with Mahindra Logistics to extend employability training for LGBTQ community, Persons with Disabilities and women from humble backgrounds across Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Telangana, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala & Andhra Pradesh. We thank Mahindra Logistics for this support that would transform the lives of 200 families.”

Aligned to its five-year roadmap, the company has actively employed differently abled and conducts sensitisation sessions for employees and have done infrastructure audits to assess the readiness to hire People with Disabilities (PwD) and worked accordingly for their ease in operation. Across the 3 batches of ex-servicemen under the V.E.E.R. (Veteran Employment, Engagement and Retention) programme, MLL has hired JCOs/NCOs, Officers at the rank of colonel and ex-servicemen.

Gender diversity continues to be a challenge, specifically in the logistics sector. To bridge the gap, Mahindra Logistics is one of the sector leaders to initiate a special initiative called – ‘Udaan’ – a second careers (comeback) program and second career internship program for women at all levels, functions and divisions. Under the Udaan programme, there women who were provided internship opportunities out of which some have been provided with full time employment.