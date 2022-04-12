Mahindra Lifespaces® launches India’s First Net Zero Energy Homes in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd., the real estate and infrastructure development arm of the Mahindra Group, has established a new benchmark in the field of sustainable development with the launch of India’s first Net Zero Energy residential project, Mahindra Eden, in Bengaluru; certified by Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). The unique design features of this residential development are together expected to save over 18 lakh kWh electricity annually, equivalent to powering over 800 homes. The remaining energy demand for the project will be met from renewable sources through both on-site solar and wind energy systems, and the purchase of green energy from the grid.

The announcement marks a major milestone in Mahindra Lifespaces’ journey to build only Net Zero buildings from 2030 onwards.

Arvind Subramanian, Managing Director and CEO, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited said, “Global climate change is one of most pressing issues and buildings alone are responsible for approximately 36% of the total energy consumption and close to 40% of carbon emissions. As a pioneer in sustainable development with a 100% certified-green portfolio, we were keen to take the next leap in sustainable design and development. Building net-zero homes are one of the cornerstones of a reduced carbon future, thereby an important solution to climate change and we are committed to playing a leading role in this energy transition of the Real Estate sector.

Today, we take the pledge that we will only develop Net Zero buildings from the year 2030 onwards as part of our commitment to Mahindra Group’s 2040 carbon neutrality goals.”

Mahindra Eden has been developed by adopting climate responsive design strategies and energy conservation measures that include optimal building orientation to maximize natural light and ventilation, optimum shading for windows and balconies, SRI paints on the roof and exterior walls for high heat reflectivity, high-performance glass on windows and balcony to reduce heat ingress from the building envelope, and energy-efficient lighting and equipment. The building will have contemporary Variable Voltage Variable Frequency (VVVF) elevators that use less energy during acceleration and deceleration.

Furthermore, the project also has multiple sustainability features that are available across Mahindra Lifespaces® developments like low-flow water-efficient fixtures, rainwater harvesting, and a sewage treatment plant. This will help reduce the water demand of the project by 74% when compared to conventional buildings. Additionally, the project will deploy sustainable strategies such as waste segregation, composting, and waste recycling through a resource recovery centre and vendor tie-ups. E-waste management will divert 100% of the annual e-waste away from landfills, making it a zero e-waste project.

Along with energy, water, and waste efficiency, the project is designed to be ‘Nature Positive’, preserving and nurturing over 100 species of plants, more than 25 species of birds and over 25 species of butterflies. Initiatives for naturalizing and streamlining water bodies within the project will also be undertaken. The project has been designed with more than 85% open space.

Mahindra Eden spans 7.74 acres and its nature-positive amenities have been thoughtfully designed keeping in mind the natural eco-system and the evolving needs of homebuyers. The nature-inspired amenities include botanical and therapeutic gardens, yoga and meditation spaces, open air reading lounge and solar-powered working pods. For holistic wellbeing, the project also incorporates a cycling and jogging track, camping zone, kids’ play area, alfresco gym and many more facilities. Other amenities include a swimming pool, multipurpose court, gym with aerobics zone, and a community hall, among others. A signature element of Mahindra Eden is its Pushkar-themed eco pond reminiscent of the ancient temples of the region.

Strategically located off Kanakpura Road, with well-developed social infrastructure, the project is in close proximity to retail shops, educational institutes, hospitals, and recreation and entertainment options. Residents will enjoy convenient access to key transport nodes such as the Vajarahalli Metro Station (1 KM), and NICE road junction (3KM). Kanakpura Road is also well connected to Bannerghatta, Silk Board and Electronic City, all key employment hubs in Bengaluru.

Mahindra Eden is Mahindra Lifespaces’ second project in Bengaluru. Its maiden residential project, Mahindra Windchimes, located on Bannerghatta Road is completed and fully sold.