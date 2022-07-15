MEML is proud to add a new Last Mile Mobility dealership in Birtamode, Province 1, Nepal. This is Mahindra Electric's 6th dealership in Nepal under their distributor Agni Energy since the Treo auto was launched here in October 2021. Present at the dealership inauguration were Pabitra Mahatra Parsai – Mayor of Birtamode Municipality, Prakash Sibakoti - Chairman of Chamber of Commerce of Birtamode, Rahul Sharma – Ward No. 4 Chairman of Birtamode, and Raju - Auto Association Chairman of Birtamode. A new sub-dealership, in Damak, was also inaugurated to help customers gain access to sustainable mobility in the form of India's No.1 Li-ion electric 3-wheelers – Treo Auto and Treo Yaari.

About Agni Energy

Agni Energy Pvt Ltd is a subsidiary of Agni Group and the authorised distributor of Mahindra electric vehicles, Mahindra utility vehicles and tractors, Diesel Generators etc. Today, Agni is one of the leading utility vehicle distributors in the country and has been successfully continuing the legacy of the Mahindra brand in Nepal ever since 1991. Agni Energy is a newly established company that started its journey from 2012 under Agni Group, which mainly focuses on the energy sector and electric vehicles. Its dealers are located throughout Nepal.

About Mahindra Electric

Mahindra Electric, a part of the Mahindra Group is a global pioneer in the development and production of electric vehicles. Mahindra Electric is India’s only EV manufacturer with indigenously developed EV technologies that have won global accolades. Over the years, Mahindra Electric has developed one of the most diversified portfolios of electric vehicles with the e2o Plus hatch, the Treo range of 3-wheelers and the electrified eVerito sedan for the passenger & the commercial segment. Venturing into the paradigm of alternative technology has helped Mahindra Electric enable a clean, green & a smarter tomorrow for India.