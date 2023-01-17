Mahindra C-Segment Electric SUV Fast XUV400 On-road Price in India

Mumbai: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., pioneers of the SUV segment in India, today announced pricing for the fun and fast XUV400, its first electric SUV, unveiled on World EV Day in 2022. The XUV400 is designed and engineered for car buyers looking to join the electric revolution. Set to take Mahindra’s electrification journey forward, the all-electric SUV will be priced from INR 15.99 lakh.

The introductory prices are applicable on the first 5,000 bookings for each of the two variants. Mahindra aims to deliver 20,000 units of the XUV400 within a year of its launch, considering the challenges of the structural gap between the demand and supply of automotive-grade semiconductors and the availability of battery packs.

The XUV400 is the first EV from Mahindra to feature the electrifying copper twin peak logo, giving it a distinctive presence on the road. Available in two variants – XUV400 EL powered by a 39.4 kWh battery and XUV400 EC powered by a 34.5 kWh battery, the eSUV will come in five exciting colour options – Arctic Blue, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black and Infinity Blue with dual tone option of Satin Copper. The eSUV comes with a standard warranty of 3 years / unlimited kms and will additionally come with a warranty of 8 years or 160,000 kms (whichever is earlier) for the battery & motor.

Veejay Nakra, President – Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “The launch of the XUV400 is a momentous occasion in Mahindra’s electric SUV journey. The XUV400 offers a compelling proposition of superior Performance, Design, Space and Technology at an attractive price. This is a brand that we have developed specifically for those customers who want to be in charge of a more sustainable tomorrow. We are confident that our first electric SUV will excite and inspire more consumers in India to go electric. It further reinforces our commitment towards developing sustainable mobility solutions for India.”

On the development of all-electric XUV400, R. Velusamy, President, Automotive Technology and Product Development, M&M Ltd., said, “The XUV400 is built on the tough GNCAP 5-star rated XUV300 platform and is the widest C-segment SUV, offering occupants class-leading safety and comfort. We leveraged Mahindra’s extensive R&D capabilities and have tested the vehicle globally under extreme weather conditions as well as its fast-charging compatibility (CCS) in multiple geographies, to ensure a seamless customer experience. The XUV400 boasts exceptional acceleration capability while offering plenty of thrill with its first-in-class multi-mode feature. It also delivers a seamless drive with its single pedal and smart steering system. With the XUV400, we have shown that it is possible to enjoy EV ownership without making any lifestyle compromises, proving that the future of sustainable mobility can be fun too.”

The all-electric XUV400 has the fastest acceleration in the non-luxury segment; 0-100 kmph in a mere 8.3 seconds, top speed of 150 kmph. Operating in the C-segment SUV category, the XUV400 is 4200 mm long and boasts a wheelbase of 2600 mm, which offers its occupants not only excellent cabin space and legroom to luxuriate in but also best-in-class boot space of 378 litres/418 litres (up to roof). The XUV400 provides the highest power 110kW (150PS) and torque 310 Nm in its segment, powered by a high capacity 39.4 kWh and 34.5 kWh lithium-ion battery, delivering an anxiety-free range of 456 kilometres and 375 kilometres respectively, as per Indian driving cycle standards (MIDC). The XUV400 is every inch an authentic Mahindra SUV, with the dynamics and eco-friendliness of an electric drivetrain.

The XUV400 offers drive modes with a unique combination of steering, throttle and regen response – Fun, Fast, Fearless. The unique segment-first single pedal drive mode, the ‘Lively mode’, allows for a seamless and effortless driving experience in dense traffic. To top it all, the first-in-class gamification of driving behaviours makes it fun to get the sci-fi max range out of the eSUV and even measure the fun quotient with the thrill-o-meter. The vehicle also comes with best-in-industry dust and waterproof battery pack and motor, which meets IP67 standards.

The all-electric XUV400 will be available for bookings starting 26th January 2023 and the deliveries will begin in March 2023 for XUV400 EL and during Diwali festive season for XUV400 EC. The customer can now experience the electrifying test drive at their nearest dealership. The Phase 1 of the launch will cover the following 34 cities viz. Ahmedabad, Surat, Jaipur, Mumbai MMR, Nasik, Verna (Goa), Pune, Nagpur, Bangalore, Chennai, Trivandrum, Cochin, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Delhi NCT, Kolkata, Dehradun, Coimbatore, Aurangabad, Bhubaneshwar, Kolhapur, Mysore, Mangalore, Vadodara, Patna, Calicut, Raipur, Ludhiana, Udaipur, Jammu, Guwahati, Lucknow, Agra, Indore.

About XUV400

SPIRITED PERFORMANCE

XUV400 provides the highest power 110kW (150PS) and torque 310 Nm in its segment, powered by two option of a high capacity 39.4 kWh and 34.5 kWh lithium-ion battery. The motor produces 310 Nm of instant torque, enabling the eSUV to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 8.3 seconds, making it the eSUV with fastest acceleration in its segment.

XUV400 offers first-in-class multi-drive modes (Fun, Fast, and Fearless) which have a simultaneous tuning of steering, throttle and regen. Its single-pedal drive mode, the ‘Lively mode’, allows for a seamless and effortless driving experience in dense traffic, and is a segment first.

ELECTRIFYING PRESENCE

The XUV400 gets the honour of being the first Mahindra vehicle to bear the Electrifying Copper Twin Peak logo. To target the younger audience, particular attention was paid to the dynamics of the eSUV, and as a result the XUV400 is fun to drive. The styling is underlined by several new design elements, including the all-new front and rear design, with finely crafted details such as the Satin Copper arrowhead inserts on the Aero Fascia as well as in the LED tail-lamps. The projector headlamps and the exclusive dual-tone body colour gives it an unmissable presence on the roads.

On the inside, the XUV400 EV comes with a spacious cabin, thanks to its generous 2600 mm wheelbase and 4200 mm overall length. With an 1821 mm width, it is the widest C-segment e-SUV with best-in-class boot space of 378 litres/418 litres (up to roof) and designed to reflect the same qualities as the exterior – solidity, capability, practicality, while at the same time offering passengers a high level of comfort and an excellent level of finish quality, with premium materials. The vehicle also comes with a 17.78 cm infotainment system offering top-notch connectivity and unmatched acoustics.

TOUGH YET SOPHISTICATED

The XUV400 is engineered to take the rough with the smooth. It is certified for IP67 ingress, which indicates a best-in-class water and dust proof standards for the battery and the motor. Being a Mahindra SUV, it is built to conquer and offer enjoyable performance behind the wheel. At the same time, its single-pedal drive (Lively mode) means cutting through city traffic becomes a breeze. A stylish presence apart, it oozes sophistication on the outside via its R16 diamond-cut alloy wheels, auto headlamps, electric sunroof and more. On the inside, it features plush interiors with its leatherette seats with blue stitching, and leather steering with audio controls.

SCI-FI TODAY

The new XUV400 brings tomorrow today via its first-of-its-kind gamification feature that makes it fun to get the sci-fi max range out of the eSUV and even measure the fun quotient with the thrill-ometer. The 17.78 cm infotainment system is equipped with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, while the BlueSense PlusApp offers 60-plus mobile app based connected features, including accessibility to nearby charging points, Mahindra service stations, track vehicle location and many more powerful and useful features. The XUV400 is also future proof, as it is provisioned to receive Over-the-air updates to its firm ware.

WORLD-CLASS SAFETY

The XUV400 EV retains all its learnings from the XUV300 Global NCAP rating as it is built on a five-star rated platform and comes with class-leading safety features. The vehicle has the highest functional safety rating, developed as per ISO standards, for an India-built EV. Extensive crash simulations undertaken with the XUV400 were successful. Proving its reliability even further, the eSUV has been rigorously tested under extreme weather conditions, ranging from +47°C (Jaisalmer) to –20°C (South Korea). Additionally, its fast-charging compatibility (CCS) has been tested in multiple geographies, including India, South Korea and Germany.

Besides the safety engineering, the XUV400 is also equipped with comprehensive safety equipment. This includes six airbags, a first-in-class offering in a mainstream EV, disc brakes all round, ISOFIX seats and more.

CHARGING AHEAD

The XUV400 promises to deliver an anxiety-free range of 456 kilometres with 39.4 kWh battery and 375 kilometres with 34.5 kWh battery as per Indian driving cycle standards (MIDC). Additionally, the EV comes with the best-in-industry dust and water-proof battery pack which meets IP67 standards. This high-density battery pack is liquid-cooled to excel in Indian conditions and offer optimum performance across diverse conditions.

It offers best-in-class peak efficiency of motor (>98.2 percent) and long-life transmission oil – filled for life (>1,20,000 kms), ensuring peace of mind. When plugged into a DC fast charger, the XUV400 will replenish 80% battery capacity within 50 minutes. In addition, the XUV400 eSUV can be charged from any 16 Amp plug point.