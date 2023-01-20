Made in AP Kia Carens Wins Indian Car of the Year Award For 2023

Made in Andhra Pradesh Kia Carens won the prestigious Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) award for 2023. The MPV was announced as the winner at the 18th edition of ICOTY awards that concluded recently.

Kia Carens was launched in India in February 2022 with a starting price of Rs8.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered in five trims with the top model priced at Rs16.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The news was shared by YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy on his Twitter account.

Proud to note that ‘made in Andhra Pradesh’ Kia Carens has won the Indian Car of the Year award 2023. We are proud of the Kia facility in Anantapur which was started with production of 57,719 in 2019 and touched 2.27 lakh in 2021! Kia makes in AP and exports to the world. — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) January 20, 2023

Kia Motors facility in Anantapur which started with the production of 57,719 cars in 2019 has now touched 2.27 lakh units in 2021. Kia is ramping up its production capacity and will make 3 lakh cars each year as per Business reports. Kia India plant is now at 100% capacity utilization and the addition of a third shift is likely to bring down the waiting period for models like Seltos, Sonet, Carnival, and the highly popular Kia Carens.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Mahindra Scorpio-N were the first and second runner-up positions. While the Mercedes EQS 580 won the premium car award at ICOTY 2023.

