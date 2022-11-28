HYDERABAD: FTCCI’s senior-most Past-President and MD of Central India Packaging CO. Pvt. Ltd, M L Agarwal, has been appointed as Vice Chairman II of the International Corrugated Case Association- ICCA, USA. He will eventually take over as Chairman during 2025-2027.

“ FTCCI is proud that for the first time, an Indian to be honored as Vice Chairman of the International Corrugated Case Association (ICCA), USA, since the inception of ICCA in 1961. We are also happy to inform you that Hyderabad has been selected as the location of the 2027 Global Summit on January 28-30, 2027. FTCCI congratulates M L Agarwal on his appointment as Vice-Chairman II of ICCA, USA ” said FTCCI in a statement

M L Agarwal was awarded the coveted “UDYOG PATRA” award for the year 1989 by the Vice President of India.

