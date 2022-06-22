M•A•C Cosmetics India Welcomes A New Member Into The Family, Leiya Phinao Ningshen

M·A·C Cosmetics India, the world's most iconic make-up brand, welcomes a new member in the MAC Family. Introducing Leiya Phinao Ningshen, National Artist, MAC Cosmetics India who has been with MAC Cosmetics for 14 years now and will be embarking her new journey.

Her signature style of makeup is feminine and natural, drawing inspiration from modern aesthetics seen in the world’s greatest fashion shows, art, cinema and makeup trends from different countries

“I believe that makeup should enhance your natural beauty; I love the look of luminescent, natural skin juxtaposed against a strong eye or lip, allowing the wearer’s personality to shine through” quoted Leiya Phinao Ningshen, National Artist, MAC Cosmetics India