L&TMRHL & TASK Sign MoU Promoting Skilling Synergies & Employment

Hyderabad: To promote the Government of Telangana’s initiatives for enhancing skilling synergy among institutions of Government, Industry & Academia, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) and Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK), Department of ITE&C, Government of Telangana, today signed an MoU for enhancing training and development and improve job opportunities for technically qualified and eligible candidates from the state of Telangana.

Representing TASK and L&TMRHL, Shri Shrikant Sinha, CEO, TASK and Shri KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, L&TMRHL, exchanged the MoU in presence of the Chief Guest, Shri KT Rama Rao, the Hon’ble Minister for IT, E&C, Industries, MA&UD, Telangana State; the Guest of Honour, Dr. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, the Principal Secretary, IT, E&C, I&C, Govt. of Telangana & Vice Chairman, TASK; Shri Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Former Captain of the Indian Cricket Team; Shri NVS Reddy, IRAS, MD, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), and other officials from the government, Hyderabad Metro Rail and Keolis Hyderabad, during the ‘TASK Corporate MoU Exchange & College Management Meet’ held today at T Hub, Hyderabad.

As part of the MoU, TASK with its wide database of prospective candidates, will be helping in skill development and building a talent pool for L&TMRHL and its O&M partner Keolis Hyderabad Mass Rapid Transit System Private Limited.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri NVS Reddy, MD, HMRL, said, “Telangana Government has always been committed towards providing opportunities for employment while upskilling the youth of the state. L&TMRHL’s MoU with TASK is an important milestone in HMR’s journey as an industry leader in fostering capability enhancement of youth, generating a road map for their career trajectory boosting employment in Telangana State.”

Speaking on this development, Shri KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, L&TMRHL, said, “We thank TASK for collaborating with us through this MoU. This will be a win-win proposition for both the entities towards skilling, employment generation in the state and garnering right talent; providing best opportunities for those exploring their career prospects with HMR including the high-growth metro rail sector.”

Shri Shrikant Sinha, CEO, TASK, said, “We are extremely delighted to partner with L&TMRHL to implement this ‘First Day First Hour’ skilling model which will help enhance the technical abilities of the youth to become part of the prestigious Metro project. We would like to thank the managements of L&TMRHL, HMRL and Keolis for accepting our proposal in the interest of the youth of Telangana.”

This MoU will be in addition to the regular training and recruitment process of L&TMRHL and Keolis Hyderabad.