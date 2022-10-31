L&T Construction Secures Significant Power Transmission Orders in Saudi Arabia

Bangalore: The Power Transmission & Distribution business of Larsen & Toubro has secured multiple EPC orders in the current quarter to build Transmission Lines and Substations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The business will undertake engineering, design, procurement and construction of more than 400KM of 380kV Overhead Transmission Lines and a new 230kV Gas Insulated Substation with associated automation and protection systems.

The transmission network strengthening augurs well for providing reliable, safe and efficient electricity supply as Saudi Arabia is embarked on an ambitious National Renewable Energy Program towards attaining optimal generation mix as envisaged in its strategic vision for 2030.

These repeat orders from the largest electric energy system provider in MENA region demonstrate the core strengths of the business and the customer confidence it has gained over decades of its association in the Kingdom.