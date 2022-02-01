LIC of India Modifies LIC’s Jeevan Akshay VII (Plan No. 857) and New Jeevan Shanti (Plan No.858)

LIC of India has revised annuity rates in respect of its annuity plans LIC’s Jeevan Akshay VII (Plan 857) and LIC’s New Jeevan Shanti(Plan 858) with effect from 1st Feb 2022. The modified version of these plans with revised annuity rates shall be available for sale from 1st Feb 2022. The annuity amount under both annuity options of New Jeevan Shanti can be calculated through the calculator provided in LIC’s website as well as through various LIC Apps.

In addition to the revision of annuity rates, LIC’s Jeevan Akshay VII (Plan no 857) can be purchased from the new distribution channel Common Public Service Centres (CPSC – SPV) along with other existing distribution channels.

The plans are available both online and offline.

For more details please visit licindia website or contact any LIC branch.