LIC Heading Towards Tech-Driven Services

The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India inaugurated “LIC Digi Zone” to enhance the Digital Operations of LIC i.e. sales and services for its customers. It was inaugurated at the hands of LIC Chairperson Shri. M.R. Kumar, in the presence of Managing Directors – Shri Raj Kumar, Shri Siddhartha Mohanty, Shri B C Patnaik and Shri C. Vikas Rao, Zonal Manager, Western Zone and other senior officials of the Corporation, on 29th December 2021.

With an intention to become a tech-driven life insurer, LIC will offer information regarding LIC products and services through kiosks installed in the premises. Customers can use LIC’s Digi Zone to buy policies online, pay premium and avail other services as well. Soon after the inauguration, the operation went live by walk-in customers who made digital transactions in the new “LIC Digi Zone”.

On this occasion, Shri M R Kumar said, "The launch of LIC Digi Zone is a big day for our Corporation. LIC plans to undertake the next wave of digital transformation to unlock several benefits of accelerating growth, driving customer satisfaction and improving intermediary productivity and loyalty".

Also Read: Spinny Accelerates Digital Transformation